CBU Opens New School for the Arts

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Rosa Deal was the first woman on the faculty of Christian Brothers University, from 1961 to her retirement in 1994. And when she died five years ago, those who thought they knew Deal, who by then was professor emerita of the CBU School of the Arts, got a surprise.

Deal left money to build the school of the arts its own building.

Initially, the university looked at a renovation of Kenrick Hall, a circa 1940 building. But Paul Haught, CBU vice president for academics and student life, said the price tag for that was about $3 million more than the school had in hand. And at the higher cost, there were limits on how much you could change what Haught described as “an old high school building with long corridors.”

The result is a new $10.3 million Rosa Deal School of the Arts where Kenrick once stood that will formally open Monday, Jan. 23.

Deal’s portrait in the entrance to the building was among the last-minute touches installed Thursday, her image peering around a tarp covering part, but not all of the painting.

The building was designed by ANF Architects. Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. was the general contractor.

At places in the three-story building filled with state-of-the-art technology and adaptable creative spaces for everything from psychological studies to visual arts to creative writing, you can find bricks from Kenrick Hall. And from one of the upper floors you can see Kenrick’s old roof cupola awaiting a new use in a staging area by the railroad tracks that cross the campus.

The new building is part of an ongoing $70 million capital campaign at CBU that includes programs, scholarships and an overhaul of the university’s college of education, which will also move into the Rosa Deal building.

But the college of education will be rebuilt in just as much of a figurative sense as the literal sense, as its presence will expand to different locations including the new Crosstown High School CBU is involved in as part of the Crosstown Concourse redevelopment.

“We have an open mind about where they end up,” Haught said of how the education school is configured on the campus proper.

CBU is also involved in Middle College High School across Central Avenue in the old Fairview Junior High building that is also home to the Maxine Smith STEAM Academy.

Students from the Middle College take classes on the CBU campus.

CBU President John Smarrelli said late last year in a meeting with The Daily News editorial board that with the opening of the school of arts, he wants to see more construction on campus over several years.

CBU raised $42 million of its $70 million goal ahead of a December deadline. The remaining $28 million will change the look of the campus and make it more connective.

“Density is a real value we are trying to promote,” Haught said. “We want students to bump into one another.”

Students who don’t have classes in the Rosa Deal building are welcome to find a place to study there and Haught believes it will appeal especially to commuting students.

The arts center also establishes momentum in a pursuit that can be difficult in higher education.

“Getting support for an academic building is one of the hardest things to do in higher education,” Haught said.