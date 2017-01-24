Bronczek to Succeed Smith as FedEx President Feb. 1

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

David Bronczek will be promoted to the role of president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corp. 11 months ahead of schedule, the shipping giant announced Monday, Jan. 23.

Bronczek, who will assume the role from company founder Fred Smith effective Feb. 1, will now be responsible for marketing, sales, and all FedEx operating companies.

The move will not affect Smith’s role as chairman and chief executive officer of the company.

“While this was announced last September, substantial progress in integrating the TNT acquisition into FedEx Express now allows us to accelerate Dave’s promotion by 11 months in advance of fiscal year 2018,” Smith said in a statement. “He is uniquely qualified to take on the position of president and chief operating officer. Under Dave’s leadership for the past 17 years, the FedEx Express team has achieved outstanding financial results and service levels.”

FedEx also announced that David L. Cunningham will succeed Bronczek as president and CEO of FedEx Express. Cunningham previously held the titles of regional president of the Asia Pacific Region and executive vice president and chief operating officer. Now Cunningham will be responsible for leading the entire FedEx Express group, which includes TNT and FedEx Express, the world’s largest cargo airline.

“Beginning more than 30 years ago at the Memphis World Hub, David Cunningham has progressed through the FedEx ranks and served in leadership roles in finance, as well as domestic and international operations. These experiences have prepared him to lead FedEx Express – our largest operating company,” Smith said. “He is another excellent example of our promote-from-within philosophy. The progress we have made on multiple strategic projects makes it possible for us to accelerate the timing of both of these promotions, while continuing to achieve our important objectives at FedEx Express.”