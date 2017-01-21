Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 10 | NO. 4 | Saturday, January 21, 2017

Jan. 20-26, 2017: This week in Memphis history

1967: Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs headline the year’s first rock ‘n’ roll show at the Mid-South Coliseum atop a bill that includes Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Rich, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Gentrys, The Yo-Yos, and Flash and the Casuals. All except Hank Williams Jr. are Memphis entertainers. It would be a year of 15 such package tours coming through Memphis. Flash and the Casuals played 32 dates opening for Paul Revere & The Raiders on a national tour as the Raiders were at the peak of their popularity, then returned to the road with them for a second tour later in the year.
Source: “Memphis Rocks” by Ron Hall

1930: On the front page of The Daily News, the Shelby County Quarterly Court approved the authorization of the sale of $250,000 in bonds for additional improvements to “the new county penal farm at Mullins Station Road.” The improvements include a women’s building, a 15-foot-high concrete fence, a dairy and a cow barn. 

1892: Freda Ward, 17, was stabbed and her throat slashed by Alice Mitchell, 19, as Ward was on her way to board the riverboat Ora Lee on the Memphis riverfront. Ward's family had separated her from Mitchell, who had stalked Ward since their separation, waiting until Ward was to board the riverboat that would take her out of the city. The murder case became a national news story. Mitchell was declared insane and never tried on a murder charge. She was sent to a state institution, where she remained until her death in 1898.
Source: "Sapphic Slashers" by Lisa Duggan

