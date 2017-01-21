VOL. 10 | NO. 4 | Saturday, January 21, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will hold the first event in the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 250 E. Raines Road. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Others forums will be held Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at different locations. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

The Winter 2017 Mid-South Wedding Show will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 7300 Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch. The event will feature fashion shows, vendors, bridal seminars, free engagement photos and more than $20,000 in prizes. Complimentary tickets available from local merchants listed at midsouthweddingshow.com.

The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Bodyguard: The Musical” Tuesday through Sunday, Jan. 24-29, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Hotel Napoleon will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 Madison Ave. Enjoy specialty hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, beer and wine. Complimentary parking available at Hammond lot, 157 Court Ave.; Court lot, 188 Court Ave.; AT&T lot, 208 Court Ave.; and Madison lot, 220 Madison Ave.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host Kate O’Hearn, author of the Pegasus series and the Valkyrie series for young readers, for a discussion and signing Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. Copies of the new Valkyrie book, “The Runaway,” as well as O’Hearn’s backlist titles will be available for purchase. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Memphis Police Major Lambert Ross, commander of the Real Time Crime Center, will discuss body cameras and in-car video systems. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will wrap up the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “What Tomorrow Brings” Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Facing History and Ourselves will facilitate a discussion of the film after the screening. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.