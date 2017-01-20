VOL. 132 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Rays of Wisdom Retirement Budget Busters BY RAY AND DANA BRANDON

Ray’s Take When you’re working, emergencies seem to happen fairly regularly. Whether it’s a new roof or a special vacation, they come up. If there’s not enough money in the emergency fund, you can always adjust the plan – earn a little extra, delay retirement, etc. But after you retire, there’s not as much margin for error.

Even retirees who have checked off all the boxes on the financial “to do” list before leaving the workforce can be surprised at how challenging it can be to balance a monthly budget. One thing after another conspires to undermine carefully created plans, leading to a level of unwelcomed anxiety.

Your first line of defense is margin for surprises in your budget. If everything has to go perfectly for the budget to work, you’re sunk before you even start.

Next you should review the larger budget items. If you’re still servicing much debt, you should consider delaying retirement. Those fixed items are merciless. What are your hobbies? Some are much less expensive than others. How expensive your favorite pastime is will have a big impact on your monthly budget. Once you retire, you may start spending more time on your hobby than you originally projected, leading to higher expenditures.

What about those travel plans you made? Traveling in retirement has become a cliché. Every retirement commercial seems to feature happy couples lying on a beach or dancing on a cruise ship. All that travel can cost you – and the farther you go, the pricier it gets. It doesn’t mean you can’t travel. But you do need to consider the cost of travel in your retirement budget.

Look at how you are spending money on children and grandchildren. Help them out as long as you aren’t hurting your own finances. Think ice cream cones, not the latest tech gadget. It’s one thing if you have unlimited resources, but if you’re on a strict monthly budget, you need to be cautious.

Finally, learn to say “no.” That one skill can go a long way to keep a retirement happy.

Dana’s Take If you have warm feelings toward a grandparent, I doubt it’s because they spent a lot of money entertaining you. It’s more likely that your special grandparent made you feel special by spending time with you.

It’s a shame that grandparents sometimes believe their families look to them to splurge on trips, tuition and gifts. A grandparent’s very existence in a child’s life is a tremendous gift.

Paying attention to a grandchild may be even more valuable than paying for a trip to Disney World. Plan a special time with each grandchild. If you’re not close enough for a walk or playtime, plan a weekly call, a letter or even a FaceTime chat.

Measure your legacy by how much time, rather than dollars, you give your grands.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.