Metropolitan CEO Explains Renasant Merger

VOL. 132 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Not many people were racing to start up banks in 2008, with the underpinnings of the financial system teetering. One of the few who did was Curt Gabardi, a former Regions Bank executive who envisioned a bank that would focus primarily on commercial and private banking clients.

Launched amid the Great Recession, Metropolitan Bank set up a co-headquarters in Memphis and in the Ridgeland community outside Jackson, Mississippi.

One year shy of its 10th anniversary, the bank has decided to merge into another, much larger Mississippi-based institution, Renasant Bank. But not before executing a nearly decade-long run of pursuing a different approach to banking. Fitting, perhaps, for a financial institution that got its start amid a less-than-ideal market backdrop.

Today, Metropolitan has two offices in Nashville, two in Memphis and four in the Jackson, Mississippi, metro area. At year’s end, the bank had about $1.2 billion in total assets, about $918 million in total loans and just shy of $890 million in total deposits.

And right up to news of the merger, Metropolitan has been growing. This past summer, the bank launched a new business advisory platform, Metropolitan Capital Advisors. Gabardi said the bank also has a pending new office slated for Midtown Memphis under regulatory approval now, and he suspects it’ll be a matter of weeks before it gets that approval.

This summer, though, that branch will have a different name over the door, with the disappearance of the Metropolitan brand as a result of the merger.

“This is the proverbial one plus one equals three scenario,” Gabardi said in the wake of the merger announcement.

The approximately $190.2 million all-stock transaction – already approved by both banks’ boards – is expected to close in the third quarter. Among other results of the deal, it accelerates Renasant’s crossing of the $10 billion asset threshold to late 2017, an event the bank says has been in its planning since 2006.

Renasant president and chief operating officer Mitch Waycaster said the merger will expand Renasant’s market share, earnings growth and profitability. Renasant chairman and CEO Robin McGraw described Metropolitan as a “dynamic franchise.”

Gabardi, meanwhile, will be joining Renasant as president and chief banking officer, responsible for commercial and mortgage banking as well as other financial services.

“You’ve got two companies here that are culturally aligned, which isn’t often the case,” Gabardi said. “We’re a banking team that’s clearly been growing very fast, and we really needed a bigger boat.

“On the one hand, you’ve got an IPO pathway that’s costly and dilutive and involves market and execution risk. With this strategic merger, because we’re culturally aligned, it allows us to benefit our shareholders, and we will also have a very significant leadership position in the new Renasant. So it hit every box.”

Renasant is a 113-year-old financial services institution with about $8.7 billion in assets. Its footprint includes more than 175 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Gabardi said the banks hope to have regulatory approval and a consummation of the merger by July 1. That point would also represent the rebrand, with an operational conversion thereafter.

“This benefits our shareholders, and it also brings additional products and services for our clients and associates,” he said. “We have immediate access to trust, wealth management, investment banking, all these things we’d have had to either create or acquire, which would have taken time and expense.”

Looking ahead, he said Metropolitan is a “proud and successful young company” that can now leverage his bank’s commercial banking niches with the enhanced lending capacity and specialized lines of business provided by Renasant.