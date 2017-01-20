Last Word: The Return of First United Methodist, T-STEM at East and Road List

VOL. 132 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 20, 2017

For more than a decade, the skeleton of First United Methodist Church’s return on the northeast corner of Second Street and Poplar Avenue has been standing. It went up shortly after the last of the original church’s façade crumbled, dashing hopes that some of the blue-gray stones of the original church might survive following a disastrous 2006 fire. And now there are signs the church is about to return.

It came Thursday in the form of a $2.6 million building permit application by Chris Woods Construction Co.

Five citizens filed suit in Memphis Federal Court this week over the way police handled protests at the August candelight vigil outside Graceland – specifically the tactic of trying to separate protesters from Elvis fans. The lawsuit alleges the MPD and Graceland did this by identifying African-Americans as protesters and blocking them from entering the vigil area. Graceland and the MPD have denied this, but haven’t been specific about exactly how their arrangement worked – whether Graceland relied on the MPD to identify protesters or if someone from Graceland identified the protesters. The third possibility is that it was an MPD officer working for Graceland at the vigil – a policy which is allowed in department policies.

More on the Metropolitan-Renasant bank merger from Metropolitan CEO Curt Gabardi who says his smaller organization gets more products and services in the change.

The airport authority focuses on a different kind of parking as it changes directions somewhat in the renovation of the airport for post-Delta life as an origin and destination airport instead of a connector. The consolidation of airlines and retail in Concourse B continues. But the airport this week shifted more attention to the airport’s jet bridges and the parking for the aircraft.

Airport authority board member Jack Sammons says the bridges may be the airport’s weakest attribute.

East High’s T-STEM conversion begins with an optional school fair and a phase-in of the new school next to the conventional school. East is already some ways down the road with attempts in recent year to move toward STEM. T-STEM is a curriculum that focuses on transportation and logistics.

In Houston Thursday evening, the Tigers beat the Cougars in overtime 70-67. They are back on Beale Sunday to play UCF. The Grizz are at the Forum Friday to play the Kings.

In the Friday Sports Section:

Don Wade’s Press Box column on “a hostage on the Grizzlies’ bench” – Troy Daniels and the three.

The arrival of Markel Crawford at the University of Memphis.

David Climer in Nashville asks is Nick Saban bad for the SEC?

Dave Link in Knoxville with more on the rebuild of UT basketball with a lot of heavy lifting by freshman point guard Jordan Bone.

Terry McCormick in Titan-Town on the value of a good quarterback.

In the Tennessee Legislature, here’s a look at the Shelby County road projects on the state’s waiting list as the Legislature considers Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax proposal. The word Lamar shows up in several places.

The state has dropped the cost of a lifetime handgun carry permit by $300.

Associated Press on the direction Republican governors who turned down the Medicaid expansion want to see from the Trump administration and the Republican Congress. There has been plenty of talk here in Tennessee about federal block grants, which was the alternative Haslam originally sought from the Obama administration.

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland and Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson on “Behind The Headlines” talking about deannexation. The program airs Friday at 7 p.m. on WKNO TV.

The cover story by Don Wade in our weekly, The Memphis News, takes stock of the role sports plays in the life of our city these days. This is something we might tend to take for granted given our pursuit of sports franchises that we wanted to do the heavy lifting for us of making the city “world class” -- to use a phrase we were fond of in the 1980s and 1990s. We no longer believe all good things will come from an NFL team. And with that change, we’ve acquired a critical mass with an NBA team whose front office knew what it was doing as the catalytic element to sports traditions – amateur and professional – that have endured in good times and bad.

