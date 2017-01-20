Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Federal Grant to Help Workers Dislocated by Tennessee Wildfires

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has received a $5.8 million federal grant to help workers affected by the eastern Tennessee wildfires in November.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant to create disaster relief employment for individuals to assist in cleanup and recovery efforts following the wildfires that killed 14 people and burned thousands of buildings in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials say hundreds of workers dislocated by the fires are receiving unemployment benefits. The grant is expected to help about 200 Tennessee workers.

In a statement, state Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips says the money will "accelerate the cleanup and recovery process in an area of our state that saw so much devastation."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 241 984
MORTGAGES 116 328 1,254
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 166 346 1,859
BANKRUPTCIES 56 206 710
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 84 300
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 66 235 731
MARRIAGE LICENSES 9 41 176

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.