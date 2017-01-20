VOL. 132 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Rock of Ages” Friday, Jan. 20, through Feb. 12 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will hold the first event in the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 250 E. Raines Road. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Others forums will be held Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at different locations. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

The Memphis Women’s March, an extension of the national Women’s March on Washington, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 10 a.m. at the Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse, 140 Adams Ave., and proceeding to the National Civil Rights Museum. Adrienne Bailey, former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South and D’Army Bailey’s widow, will address participants before the march; NCRM president Terri Lee Freeman will speak during the closing rally. Visit facebook.com/memphiswomensmarch or email memphiswomensmarch@gmail.com.

UrbanArt Commission will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Medicine Factory, 85 Virginia W. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, wine and artistic salutes. Tickets are $75. Visit urbanartcommission.org.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet, renowned for blending ballet choreography with contemporary dance, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Winter 2017 Mid-South Wedding Show will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 7300 Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch. The event will feature fashion shows, vendors, bridal seminars, free engagement photos and more than $20,000 in prizes. Complimentary tickets available from local merchants listed at midsouthweddingshow.com.

Hotel Napoleon will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 Madison Ave. Enjoy specialty hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, beer and wine. Complimentary parking available at Hammond lot, 157 Court Ave.; Court lot, 188 Court Ave.; AT&T lot, 208 Court Ave.; and Madison lot, 220 Madison Ave.