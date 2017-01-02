The Week Ahead: January 3-9

VOL. 132 | NO. 1 | Monday, January 02, 2017

Good morning, Memphis – and happy 2017! If you’ve made a new year’s resolution, chances are there’s an event this week to help you along the way. Want to get fit? Check out the Memphis Bike Swap. Vowing to read more? Try the BookTini Book Club launch. And that’s just a taste of what’s happening in The Week Ahead…

With all of the development next to and across the street from Graceland, the 2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration was going to be different.

But the cutting of the birthday cake Sunday on the front lawn of Graceland remains and is open to the public at 9:30 a.m., followed by a birthday reception at Guest House at Graceland, the resort hotel that opened in October. If you make it to the front lawn you can also get a look at how construction is coming on the new entertainment complex across Elvis Presley Boulevard that has a spring opening date.

And there is more time to take in Christmas at Graceland, which will continue through Elvis’ birthday on Sunday. The mansion's interior and exterior have been decorated for the holidays with all of Elvis' favorites, including red-velvet drapes, life-size Nativity scene, Santa and his sleigh, and Presley family Christmas artifacts.

The BookTini Book Club will host an open house/meet and greet Thursday to charter the organization’s first local chapter.

BookTini was founded in 2009 in Oakland, California and describes itself as a “national social organization that brings women together each month to discuss good books over delicious cocktails.”

At the meeting, charter members will discuss national and local financial requirements, chapter leadership, and the cultural direction of the Memphis chaper with prospective members.

The Memphis event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South of Beale, 361 S. Main St.

This will be the first full week of operation for Izakaya restaurant on Union near Cleveland. Ordinarily we don’t feature restaurant openings in The Week Ahead, but this is a restaurant opening with a lot of history. And we mean that several ways.

Izakaya is in what used to be the 19th Century Club, a women’s club through much of the 20th century that was behind such civic endeavors as Memphis’ first public playground. The circa-1906 mansion was built as the home of a timber baron and turned over the club, which was ready to sell the property just a few years ago.

The owners of Izakaya bought it with the intention of demolishing the mansion. But there was a court fight over the preservation of the building and the owners decided to undertake a renovation of the mansion instead. See what we mean about the different kinds of history?

As for the food, it is a Japanese-French fusion restaurant with some American fare as well.

The 2017 Memphis Bike Swap will be held Saturday at Minglewood Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the event bikers will be able to buy, sell or swap parts with other cyclists around the city. Admission is free for buyers, and sellers can purchase a table, which can be shared, for $50 by contacting andy@peddlerbikeshop.com.

Food and beer will also be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds from the swap will benefit the American Diabetes Association.

Facing History and Ourselves is teaming up with the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art to present the free Upstanders Film Series each week in January at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave.

Every Wednesday night at 7 p.m., audiences will get to see a film that, according to the group, “celebrates stories of individuals that have embraced the challenge to speak out, stand up for others, and make decisions that help create positive change in our world.”

Facing History and Ourselves will lead a discussion after each screening with the audience and the minds behind the films.

This Wednesday’s film is “At the River I Stand.” Other films include: “Watchers of the Sky” (Jan. 11, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), “The Interrupters” (Jan. 18, 7 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.) and “What Tomorrow Brings” (Jan. 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

The first Memphis City Council meeting of 2017 is Tuesday, which finds Berlin Boyd as the new council chairman and the council seating order slightly rearranged. The next order of business for the council is setting the annual council retreat, which is a critical stop on the way to the city budget season in the fall.

Shelby County commissioners get together Wednesday for their first committee sessions of the year, followed by their first voting meeting of 2017 next Monday.

Shelby County Schools will host a general volunteer orientation on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition to providing a general overview for volunteering with the school system, officials will share SCS’ policies and procedures and provide training for both new and returning volunteers.

The orientation will be held at Barnes Auditorium, 160 S. Hollywood St., and if you can’t make this week’s session, SCS is hosting more than a dozen other orientations between now and April.

A new Stax-signed band that takes its name from a Memphis street running all the way to Soulsville – Southern Avenue – takes the stage at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square on Thursday.

At the band’s show, which lasts from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., you’ll be introduced to a group that includes two sisters who got their musical education in the church, a jazz bassist and an Israeli-born guitar virtuoso who grew up playing blues and funk.

