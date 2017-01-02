VOL. 132 | NO. 1 | Monday, January 02, 2017

Downtown Hotel Sells for Nearly $6 Million

A Downtown Memphis hotel property has sold for $5.9 million.

A Georgia business named 22 North Third LLC purchased the Econo Lodge Downtown and its garage, located at 22 N. B.B. King Blvd and 28 N. B.B. King Blvd., from Bluff City Partners LLC in a Dec. 29 warranty deed. Mabra Holeyfield signed the deed as chief manager of Bluff City Partners.

Built in 1957, the 211,864-square-foot low-rise hotel/motel sits on two parcels totaling half an acre at the southeast corner of B.B. King Boulevard and Court Avenue. The Shelby County Assessor of Property most recently appraised the two parcels at a combined $2.4 million.

In conjunction with the purchase, 22 North Third LLC filed a $3 million loan through State Bank and Trust Co. Roger K. Patterson signed the mortgage as manager of 22 North Third LLC.

– Patrick Lantrip

Education Nonprofit Pulls Permit for Crosstown Office

Memphis Education Fund has begun work on its new Crosstown Concourse location.

Contractor Grinder Haizlip Construction Inc. filed a $1.6 million building permit application for tenant infill on the 13,995-square-foot area designed by ANF Architects.

Memphis Education Fund is a nonprofit organization that was originally created in 2014 as Teacher Town, with the hopes of attracting teachers to Memphis.

In November, Chalkbeat Tennessee reported that Teacher Town changed its name to Memphis Education Fund and adopted the new goal of improving the lowest-scoring 10 percent of schools in the city.

MEF will join several dozen other nonprofit, retail, medical and educational organizations in the mixed-use Crosstown Concourse, which is scheduled to officially open May 13.

– Patrick Lantrip

Shelby County Government Recycling Christmas Trees

Shelby County government is recycling live Christmas trees and other holiday greenery through Monday, Jan. 9.

The program, operating in an area near Agricenter International’s ShowPlace Arena at 105 S. Germantown Road, is in its 18th year and is part of the county’s Sustainable Shelby program.

Mulch made from the recycling process will be made available to citizens in the spring and fall during Earth Day and America Recycles events.

A grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation funds the program.

– Bill Dries

Operation Restart Gets Beale Bucks Grant

Operation Restart, a summer jobs program with a blight-fighting element, is the latest nonprofit to receive a grant from the Beale Street Gives Back program.

The $5,000 grant awarded by the Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Merchants Association and Beale Street Management comes from a pool of $55,000 collected from the Beale Street Bucks program.

Operation Restart is the fifth recipient of the grants, which were awarded each week in December. Other recipients include Porter-Leath, the Blues Foundation’s Handy Artist Relief Fund (The HART Fund), Streets Ministries and the Memphis Police Department.

Beale Street Bucks are the $10 cover charge the entertainment district implemented last summer for entry into the district during late-night hours. In exchange for the cover charge, patrons got a $7 voucher to be used with businesses on Beale. The Beale Street Gives Back program is funded by excess funds from unredeemed vouchers.

– Bill Dries