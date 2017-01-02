Last Word: 2016's Toll, Strickland & Herenton and Downtown Hotel Changes Hands

VOL. 132 | NO. 1 | Monday, January 02, 2017

The city’s homicide count was at 228 as 2016 came to an end, breaking the old 1993 record.

In a few years maybe there will be a better idea of the larger trend that made 2016 a more violent year. Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has said gangs were a factor in more homicides but not necessarily most of them – or if they did, it still remained an act between two people who knew each other and being in a gang wasn’t necessarily what set off the violent reaction.

We've also seen some comments in Chicago, which is the poster child for this spike in murders, that there is a breakdown in the heirarchy of street gangs that is fueling the street violence.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will likely have some more funding proposed in his upcoming budget proposal this spring for anti-gang activities. And he hopes to start making net gains on the size of the police force into the spring and summer.

Strickland’s first New Year’s prayer breakfast as mayor included sharing the stage with former Mayor Willie Herenton. And each called for a more galvanized effort toward volunteerism with those efforts at building the number of volunteers aimed in a few very specific directions. It wound up being a New Year’s Eve event because of New Year’s Day coming on a Sunday.

Some of you have Monday off. Others return Monday for a regular work week. Whatever your situation is, there is a more relaxed pace to this week in terms of events around the city.

With that in mind, the cover story by Andy Meek in our weekly, The Memphis News, is a look at what to expect in 2017.

The current issue of The Memphis News also includes all of our daily pieces from last week that recap the year that was 2016.

As the holiday weekend approached, an interesting real estate transaction came across our desks. The Econo Lodge Downtown hotel and its parking garage at B.B. King Boulevard and Court Avenue – the southeast corner – sold for $5.9 million. A Georgia LLC has bought the two parcels from Bluff City Partners, the long-time Memphis owners. At street level it is easy to miss the hotel rooms atop the parking garage that also has a jazz lounge at ground level and used to have a restaurant on the corner of Court and B.B. King that included an A&R barbecue until recently.

The building changes hands as the immediate area becomes the setting for a cluster of hotels. Hotel Napoleon has its official opening later this month on the southeast corner of B.B King and Madison Avenue. There are plans for another hotel on the northwest corner including the old Leader Federal Bank Building. At Jefferson and B.B King, there are plans for a hotel on the southwest corner of that intersection that are to take in the long boarded up Tenoke Building.

The Econo Lodge is by all appearances a well-used if small hotel in need of renovations a block from Hotel Napoleon and three blocks from the Peabody and the Holiday Inn Memphis-Downtown.

On this side of the New Year, the Shelby County Election Commission is about to start moving toward a new voter registration system to replace the 20-year old relic that doesn’t let the election commission staff do more than one thing on the software. It is also the chief culprit in the gap between when you register to vote or change your address and when you get your new voter registration card and go on the rolls.

The Memphis Bioworks Foundation had a pre-New Year’s celebration last week to mark the end of a multi-year federal job training grant that began in 2011. The goal of the program was 390 participants with at least 200 retaining jobs in biosciences. The program for nonimmigrant foreign workers in specialty fields that require temporary visas drew 422 participants with 216 retaining jobs.

A recap of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, which wound up being more of a game than some Georgia partisans expected.

The Memphis News Almanac: Club Crave closes, New Year’s Eve at the Coliseum, Joe Boyle Collects Poll Taxes and a $2.85 City Property Tax Rate.