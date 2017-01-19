Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 19, 2017

Tennessee Schools to Be Graded on A-to-F Scale

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The state of Tennessee is planning to give schools a grade of A to F in order to increase accountability.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2j9s0jh) reports that school officials discussed the new approach Tuesday night at Orchard Knob Elementary School. The meeting was the state's sixth and final community meeting to discuss its new education plan as part of the national Every Students Succeeds Act.

Nakia Towns, the state's assistant commissioner of data and research, says academic progress will be factored in the grade, making it easier for all schools to have a chance to receive an A, including those in impoverished areas.

Towns says about 7 percent of schools would currently receive an A for both raw student achievement scores and academic growth.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

