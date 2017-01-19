TDN Seminar to Focus on Popularity of Memphis Sports

VOL. 132 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 19, 2017

When the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 24 points down to beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime on national television, the accomplishment echoed. For days, it had Memphians asking one another, “Did you see that? Did you stay up for that? Could you believe it?”

So Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Grizzlies, does not take lightly the advantage as the only major-league pro sports team in the city.

“It feels like everybody saw our game the night before (after every game),” Wexler said. “Even if the ratings don’t say that, you walk around town and it feels like everybody knows what happened.”

Now, perhaps more than ever, sports is part of the daily conversation in Memphis. Wexler will serve as a panelist at Memphis Newsmakers: Memphis Sports, on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Brooks Museum. One of the main topics of the seminar: The evolution of sports as a daily part of the city’s narrative. University of Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen will deliver the keynote address.

The Redbirds are hoping to become a bigger part of the conversation moving forward as fan favorite Stubby Clapp returns as manager for the 2017 season.

“Stubby was Grit and Grind before Grit and Grind was the Grizzlies,” Unger said. “You look at it from the marketing side and what Stubby means to the community and what he’s meant to the Redbirds. And knowing his personality, the energy he’s going to bring.”

Ehrhart says much has changed for Memphis sports over the 20 to 25 years, noting that the city survived and then thrived after failing to land an NFL franchise. Back then, the local sports calendar seemed to have a lot of lulls. But that was before AutoZone Park was built, before the Grizzlies came and FedExForum was built.

“In the mid-90’s there was a lot of disappointment with not getting the NFL team,” Ehrhart said. “I get upset every time I think about what happened here.”

But he is also heartened by what continues to happen. Memphis sports venues produce some of the most diverse events in the city while also bringing together corporate entities such as FedEx and AutoZone and benefitting charities such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“When I got here in town in ’84, Danny Thomas took me under his wing a little bit and said there’s two ways to reach the American public,” said Ehrhart. “One is through entertainment and two is through sports, because it cuts across all class lines, all economic lines, all racial lines. You can talk who did what in the game the day before.”