Youth Villages' New Marketing Officer Aims to Raise Nonprofit’s Identity

VOL. 132 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 19, 2017

For 15 years, Jennifer H. Jones was with Hilton Worldwide. Her task as senior director of brand marketing: build up the profiles of Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Waldorf Astoria Hotels.

Not long after Jones joined nonprofit Youth Villages last September as chief marketing officer, she was on a business trip. Her new boss, Youth Villages CEO Pat Lawler, wanted to know how she was doing – given that she was staying at the Hampton Inn and not the Waldorf.

“Who doesn’t like make your own waffles?” Jones said.

Youth Villages helps about 22,000 emotionally troubled children and their families each year in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Jones is charged with providing leadership and strategic direction to the organization’s business planning and policy, marketing communications and managed/care referral departments.

That’s the job in corporate-speak.

More plainly, she needs to take everything she did in the for-profit world and apply it on the business side of Youth Villages’ operations. She needs to ensure the message describing their important, even life-saving, work is delivered to everyone from ordinary citizens to key philanthropic groups, think tanks, and state and federal lawmakers, Lawler said, while also keeping the organization top of mind with new college graduates entering the workforce.

“I think people feel good about what we do in Memphis when they hear our name,” Lawler said, “but they may not know exactly what we do. That’s not a good thing.

“While we care for about 5,000 kids across the country every day, our real focus is to help transform America’s child welfare system, which is a terribly broken system,” he said. “And also the juvenile justice system, but most of our work is child welfare.”

Lawler says Jones being an outsider was one of the things that made her appealing. She would bring a fresh perspective. Already, she has helped with integrating social media messaging among several of Youth Villages’ departments. The organization does not spend for advertising.

“The structure of the corporate world really does lay nicely into what I do here from a marketing and communications standpoint,” she said. “A lot of people that are the bread and butter of Youth Villages have a strong clinical side, that’s their expertise. Where I hope to bring value is on the business side, the branding side. How do we tell our story and what does it mean? How do we look at it three years from now and 10 years from now?”

Jones added that one of her jobs is to tell the Youth Villages story – including why it’s relevant and why the community should care.

“We’re in a city that has a lot of amazing nonprofits and work that’s being done in this city,” she said. “Not to discredit any of it, but how do we get our voice heard and how do people recognize the things that we do?

“It’s a big job. There’s a lot of confusion even locally about what Youth Villages is, that we’re just Soup Sunday (which is Jan. 29, by the way) or just a couple of cottages out in Bartlett. We started that way; now we serve thousands of kids.”

One reason it’s a big job is that Youth Villages has a total of 72 locations. On the national level, a recent partnership with Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund – so named in reference to the band’s 1989 hit song “Janie’s Got a Gun” – is shining new light on Youth Villages.

“Every time I hear on the news about a child that’s been abandoned, or witnessed a murder, or neglected, that could be one of our kids in a few years,” said Jones, who is 47 and grew up in Chicago. “It’s made me so aware, just watching the evening news.”

Jones says she was happy enough working in the hotel world, but she did sometimes wonder if something was missing. Her husband, Brent Jones, is an optometrist. Dinner table conversations would turn to the day’s events, and while he would be talking about having helped this patient or that patient, she would be talking about the photo shoot with the Wall Street Journal or having had to fire some agency.

She says grew up with a great family life far removed from the hard realities that play out in Memphis and elsewhere every day. She has a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son attending Lausanne Collegiate School. She knows she is fortunate.

But for the children Youth Villages is serving, there is always the crisis at hand, the challenge just around the bend, and then the test of how they will survive when aging out of foster care. One of Youth Villages’ big missions is to continue helping every child once he or she leaves the foster care system.

“Everything we do is evidentiary-based work,” she said. “It’s research, and everything we do has a purpose and meaning behind it.”

She says ultimately she was drawn to this new career chapter working at Youth Villages because she knew the work would be “truly something meaningful.”

“Not to sound cliché,” she said, “but to make a difference.”