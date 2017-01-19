VOL. 132 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Memphis chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers will host a screening of “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall Road. The film examines the lives of minimalists from all walks of life who are striving to live a meaningful life with less. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at napomemphis.com; all proceeds benefit the Le Bonheur Club.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Rock of Ages” Friday, Jan. 20, through Feb. 12 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The nonprofit UrbanArt Commission will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Medicine Factory, 85 Virginia W. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, wine and artistic salutes. Tickets are $75. Visit urbanartcommission.org.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet, renowned for blending traditional ballet choreography with pioneering contemporary dance, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Winter 2017 Mid-South Wedding Show will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 7300 Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch. The event will feature fashion shows, vendors, bridal seminars, free engagement photos and more than $20,000 in prizes. Complimentary tickets available from local merchants listed at midsouthweddingshow.com.

Hotel Napoleon will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 Madison Ave. Enjoy specialty hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, beer and wine. Complimentary parking available at Hammond lot, 157 Court Ave.; Court lot, 188 Court Ave.; AT&T lot, 208 Court Ave.; and Madison lot, 220 Madison Ave.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.