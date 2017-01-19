VOL. 132 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 19, 2017

Renasant, Metropolitan Banks Announce Merger

Two Mississippi-based banks with a Memphis presence are merging.

Metropolitan BancGroup Inc., the parent company of Metropolitan Bank, will merge into Renasant Corp., the corporate parent of Renasant Bank, in an all-stock deal valued at about $190.2 million. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and already has been approved by both companies’ boards.

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan is a privately held bank holding company with two offices in Nashville, two in Memphis, and four in the Jackson, Mississippi, metropolitan area. As of Dec. 31, Metropolitan had about $1.2 billion in total assets, about $918 million in total loans and about $888 million in total deposits.

Renasant has assets of about $8.7 billion and operates more than 175 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

– Andy Meek

Council Delays Dairy Vote, Backs MLGW Bill Rounding Up

Memphis City Council members delayed Tuesday, Jan. 17, a vote on a Turner Dairy parking lot as part of a larger expansion in Overton Square. The expansion has drawn some opposition.

The council is now scheduled to take up the matter at its March 21 meeting.

Council members also passed a resolution Tuesday urging the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division board of commissioners to approve changes to the utility’s Share the Pennies program.

The change would automatically enroll MLGW customers in the program, which rounds utility bills up to the nearest dollar, unless the customer specifically opts out. The extra paid on the bill would go to fund weatherization programs. Currently, customers must ask to be enrolled in the program.

The council vote was unanimous but drew some opposition from two citizens who told the council they oppose the principle.

“Government agencies should not force citizens to give to any charity, no matter how noble the cause,” said Charles Smithers.

Council member Patrice Robinson said the current voluntary opt-in has only a 2 percent participation rate and is only raising enough to weatherize 300 homes a year. The goal is an additional 1,500 homes.

“We need to get the attention of people who aren’t paying attention,” she said.

Robinson also said opting out will be simple enough that the rounding up of bills shouldn’t be mandatory.

– Bill Dries

U of M Extends Women’s Basketball Coach Contract

The University of Memphis has extended the contract of women’s basketball head coach Melissa McFerrin two years, the third extension of her Memphis tenure. She is now under contract through the 2018-19 season.

“Over the past nine seasons, coach McFerrin has continued to elevate the women’s basketball program at the University of Memphis,” athletic director Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Her players have excelled not only in the classroom, but on the court as well. Coach McFerrin has reached postseason play five times, including an appearance in the 2016 WNIT. We are excited about the future of Memphis women’s basketball.”

McFerrin owns an overall record of 148-135. During her first eight seasons, she has guided the Tigers to four WNIT appearances, one WBI Finals appearance and three seasons with at least 20 wins.

– Don Wade