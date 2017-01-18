U of M Adds Master Of Social Work At Lambuth

VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Department of Social Work at the University of Memphis will add the Master of Social Work (MSW) program to the U of M Lambuth campus beginning next fall. The new program will both address the need for the curriculum at the Jackson, Tennessee, campus and to better meet the demand for graduate-level social workers in the region.

“We’re in a major health worker shortage region and social work is a growth area in our job market,” said Susan Neely-Barnes, interim department chair and professor in the Department of Social Work at the U of M. “Our graduates are having success. We’ve had several start above $50,000 (per year) and several have had multiple offers.”

The addition of the MSW program to U of M Lambuth will address a critical shortage in the region. In 2016, the Health Resources and Services Administration designated all counties in West Tennessee as mental health shortage regions. Social work is the largest mental health profession. Sixty percent of all mental health services in the United States are provided by clinical social workers, according to the National Association of Social Workers.

Social work is also one of the fastest growing occupations in the nation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected employment of social workers to grow 12 percent from 2014 to 2024. Employment opportunities for social workers are being driven by a growing demand in health care and social services.

Neely-Barnes expects the first fall class at U of M Lambuth to have around 20 students and applications are being accepted now. Classes will be offered in the evenings and online to accommodate working students. The department has had a strong presence in West Tennessee during the last five years through its undergraduate social work major.

Dr. Niles Reddick, vice provost at U of M Lambuth, says last fall the campus had 950 total students, a four percent increase from 2015.

“As the need has arisen,” he said, “we’ve added undergraduate and graduate programs to meet demand. Particularly in nursing, which is the program we’ve expanded the most.”

Professionals with an MSW can find employment in a variety of areas, Neely-Barnes says, including: mental health agencies and mental hospitals, general hospitals, the Department of Children’s Services, with school districts, and in private practice.

Currently, U of M social work undergraduate and graduate students provide 80,000 hours to the community each year through internships. The vast majority of those hours are unpaid and presently most of these hours are completed in Memphis, Neely-Barnes said. Once the Lambuth program is up and running, she estimates that would be giving more than 100,000 hours in service to the community through internships with about 25,000 of those hours going to Jackson and surrounding communities and about 75,000 going to Memphis and surrounding communities.

“That is a tremendous gift back to the community,” she said.