Saint Francis Rolling Out Carpet for Nurses

VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Faced with a growing demand for nurses, hospitals are finding they have to be more creative in their recruitment efforts to attract the best candidates.

That’s according to Keith Stanhill, chief human resource officer for Saint Francis Healthcare, which is hosting a job fair and hiring event next week and offering a potential hiring bonus of $10,000 for some eligible nurses.

“In addition to offering competitive salaries, a robust benefit package and opportunities for career development, the attractive hiring bonuses can help an employer stand out when there are so many hospitals looking for high-quality RNs,” Stanhill said. “(Saint Francis) is looking for nurses who have a passion for patient care and who want to make a difference in their field. We want nurses who understand what it takes to work as a team in health care and focus on the patient.”

Both Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett are hiring. An onsite job fair and hiring event will be held at both locations (5959 Park Ave. and 2986 Kate Bond Road, respectively) on Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The job fair at the Memphis location will be held in that hospital’s St. Catherine Meeting Room, while the event in Bartlett will take place in that hospital’s Magnolia Conference Room.

Nurses in all fields are needed, but Saint Francis wants to especially hire nurses for three roles for which it’s offering the $10,000 hiring incentive. They include medical-surgical registered nurses, intensive care unit registered nurses and emergency room registered nurses.

Saint Francis also wants to fill other positions in roles that include physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical lab sciences and rehabilitation services.

Recruiters will be onsite to provide specifics on the bonus and answer questions. Hiring managers will also be on hand to meet with prospects and conduct interviews, and the hospitals will be making job offers on the spot, according to Stanhill.

Meanwhile, the hiring event at Saint Francis comes against the backdrop of a growing need for nurses in an industry dealing with an acute shortage of them.

They’re one of the fastest-growing jobs. That’s according to a February 2016 report published in The Atlantic - “The U.S. is Running Out of Nurses.”

On the one hand, Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates show that by 2022, there will be more than 1 million jobs available for registered nurses. However, as the Atlantic report notes, Vanderbilt University researchers forecast that the shortage of nurses in 2025 will be double the size of any nursing shortage since the mid-1960s.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing is working with schools, policy makers, nursing groups and other parties to address the shortage. According to the association, the problem is being made worse by the fact that nursing schools are racing to expand capacity to meet the demand for care associated with national health care reform.

That helps explain why Saint Francis is prepared to pay up for quality candidates.

Adre Jordan-Frost, registered nurse and ICU director at Saint Francis-Memphis, says the hospital goes out of its way to make sure the nursing staff has what it needs.

“What I love about working at Saint Francis is the teamwork and support from my co-workers, from physicians and hospital leaders,” said Jordan-Frost, who’s been with Saint Francis for six months.