Memphis Redbirds Unveil New Team Logo

The Memphis Redbirds have unveiled a new brand identity, with logos that evoke the neon lights of Beale Street, plus a throwback element that will be familiar to Memphis sports fans of the 1970s.

The primary logo replicates the tube lighting of a neon street sign, a look that carries over to the team’s text logo and the numbers on the jerseys. Both the home and away uniforms feature the word “Memphis” across the front, with the “M” being a neon-style, reimagined version of the Memphis Blues logo from the 1970s.

“With this branding we set out to capture not only the soul of Memphis, but to do it as authentically as possible, without losing our connection to the St. Louis Cardinals, which is very important to us,” said Redbirds principal owner Peter Freund at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, announcement.

Dan Simon of Studio Simon designed the new brand, which features the Cardinals’ primary colors of red, navy and yellow.

The team unveiled two styles of hats: one featuring the music note “M” and the other with a more modern take on Rockey the Redbird’s head.

Freund called the new Rockey design “a more modern 'Dirty Bird'" – referring to the famous Cardinals logo – "a lefty pitcher, who I think will be pretty popular and certainly goes with the feel that we were trying to create.”

Redbirds president/general manager Craig Unger noted that the rebrand is the first change visible to the public since Freund purchased the team 10 months ago.

“While many things have been happening on the business side and on the office side over the past several months, today is the first public side of reaffirming the Redbirds and the connection to Memphis,” Unger said.

Freund said to expect additional announcements over the coming weeks.

Fans can buy new logoed merchandise in one of two mini-memberships. Fans will choose one of three different T-shirt designs to go along with a ticket to the “Battle of the Birds” exhibition game against the Cardinals on March 30 plus a ticket to every Friday or every Saturday home game during the 2017 season. For more information, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.