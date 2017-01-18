Graves Named Director Of Downtown YMCA

VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Angelic Graves has joined YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South as executive director of the Louis T. Fogelman Downtown YMCA. Graves, a Chicago native, comes to Memphis from the YMCA of Metro Chicago, where she most recently served as executive director of the South Side YMCA.

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Experience: 16 years with the YMCA movement with experience in every department. My expertise is in customer service and operations. I have a B.A. in mass communications.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I had the ability to touch a person and rid them of their pain. Rid them of internal scars that keep them up at night.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My mom, who is actually my aunt who raised me, is my greatest influence. She taught me abiding faith and fortitude. She is why I have a relationship with God, why I strive to be better than I was yesterday and why my mission in life is to SERVE.

What attracted you to Memphis and the Fogelman Downtown YMCA? Memphis has the ability to captivate you with its hospitality, and the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South attracted me through its commitment to community and the Christian foundation of our movement.

What are your goals as executive director of the Fogelman Y? My goal is to make the Fogelman Downtown YMCA the premier destination for our surrounding community’s health & well-being goals.

Were there any lessons you picked up during your years with the Metro Chicago YMCA that you’ll be carrying into your Memphis work? Absolutely! Everything I bring to the table will be because of my experiences with the Metro Chicago YMCA.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My greatest accomplishment was to see the staff I cultivated and developed go to the next level and excel.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I enjoy SERVING people, and that’s what we do in the YMCA movement.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? I was 14 years old, looking for a job to help out at home. In my search, 10 people/companies said no. I was at my wit’s end, ready to hang it up and give up. I cried out to God because I was truly ready to let go. Then I stepped in the YMCA and they said yes.

So I tell young people to never give up on your dream. The worst thing someone can say is no, but “if you trust in the Lord and lean not unto your own understanding he will direct thy path.” – Proverbs 3:5. There is nothing too hard for God.

Ricky L. Tucker has been promoted to vice president of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Tucker joined BBA of Memphis three years ago as director of member services. Also known as Coach RIX, he brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles in corporate America, and as an entrepreneur and business coach.

Christopher S. Campbell, an attorney with Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh PLLC, has been appointed to the Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization by the Supreme Court of Tennessee. Campbell will serve a three-year term that runs through 2019. In this role, he will monitor CLE requirements and administer specialization programs for attorneys.

Latham Oates has joined Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh PLLC as an of-counsel attorney at the firm’s East Memphis location. Oates focuses his legal practice in real estate law, working with clients on residential, commercial and construction matters. He has more than 30 years’ experience practicing law in the Memphis area.

Obsidian Public Relations has promoted Murray Lace to account specialist and hired Gracie Lee as an account assistant. Lace joined Obsidian full-time as an account assistant in 2015. She assists account managers and will continue working with clients on PR strategy, tactics and execution. Lee began as a level two intern at the firm in May after graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In her new role, she’ll serve as a junior partner to senior account managers on multiple accounts.

The 2017 board of directors of Evans Petree PC law firm has elected board officers for the year. They are: Joseph T. Getz, chairman of the board; Caren Beth Nichol, president; Michael R. Marshall, secretary; and Richard E.M. Nichol Jr., treasurer. Evan Petree’s other 2017 board members are E. Woods Weathersby (outgoing board president), Daniel T. Robinson Jr., Brian L. Yoakum and M. Andrew Wohlfarth.