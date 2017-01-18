VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

TraVure Developers Close On Construction Loan

Developers of the TraVure mixed-use project in Germantown have closed on a $34.1 million construction loan.

First Bank provided the financing for the five-story, 150,000-square-foot Class A office building that will include the new corporate headquarters for apartment real estate investment trust MAA. It includes a five-story parking garage.

TraVure, which is located on the south side of Poplar Avenue just east of Kirby Parkway, also will include a co-branded hotel and retail space.

– Bill Dries

Rallings: Valero Protesters ‘Defamed’ King Holiday

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings defended the response of police officers and firefighters to a Monday, Jan. 16, protest that shut down access to the Valero refinery in South Memphis for five hours. And he said the action to protest an oil pipeline to the plant that would cross Arkansas defamed the federal holiday Monday honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A dozen people were arrested by police on misdemeanor charges, including several who chained themselves to barrels across the entrance of the facility until firefighters cut the chains.

“We protect the right to protest. We want people to do it lawfully. And if they will not abide by our commands to disperse we only have limited actions,” Rallings told reporters Tuesday, Jan. 17. “We will not allow individuals to stop business, to destroy property and to defame the King holiday in such a manner. Actually Memphians should be outraged that this type of activity is occurring.”

Rallings commented following an appearance before a city council committee where he said the city should complete testing of rape kits left untested for decades at the end of 2017. The set of 12,000 rape kits, some dating back to the 1970s, were taken from rape victims but never processed.

Memphis Police began sending the kits for testing in 2013 and currently is shipping about 200 kits per month to labs for testing. The MPD sent 1,500 for testing in 2016, according to Rallings.

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen said the city has spent $10 million – a mix of federal, state and local funding – on the testing so far, with $3 million of that being local funds.

– Bill Dries

Dickey Promoted to Tigers’ Offensive Coordinator

University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell has announced three staff promotions, including elevating Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator.

Kenny Dillingham has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach position as the quarterbacks and tight ends coach, and Ryan Silverfield will add Tigers’ run game coordinator to his duties.

“The interest generated by our opening was remarkable,” Norvell said of the offensive coordinator position. “But after the process of visiting with a number of coaches and coordinators from a variety of schools and just about every conference across college football, I feel the best option to continue our high standard of offensive success is to promote from within our staff.”

In 2016, the Memphis offense ranked 15th in the country with 38.8 points per game and 14th in passing efficiency with 304.4 yards per game.

Dickey, who was the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, spent last season as the associate head coach and running backs coach. He helped junior running back Doroland Dorceus to an 810-yard, nine-touchdown season and helped develop freshmen backs Patrick Taylor Jr. (93 carries, 572 yards and two touchdowns), Darrell Henderson (87 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns) and Tony Pollard (31 carries for 170 yards and one touchdown).

Dillingham spent last season as a graduate assistant coach and oversaw the development of the Memphis quarterbacks, including junior college transfer Riley Ferguson. Ferguson ranked 11th in the NCAA last season in total passing yards (3,698), leading the American Athletic Conference. He set a Memphis single-season touchdown record (32), which also tied for 11th in the NCAA.

The final piece of the promotions announced by Norvell will be offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield taking on additional duties as the Tigers’ run-game coordinator.

The Tiger football team will open its spring practice on March 16, practicing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through spring camp. The Tigers’ annual spring game, Friday Night Stripes, will be held on April 14.

– Don Wade

Methodist Hospital Pulls $80M Building Permit

An $80 million “interior buildout” permit application for Methodist University Hospital has been filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

The permit for the 1265 Union Ave. location lists Turner Construction as the contractor, Juan Self as architect and Mike Sheridan as the engineer.

In November, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare filed a $15.4 million building permit application for the foundation of a 440,000-square-foot tower on the Methodist University campus as part of a larger $280 million expansion and modernization project, which is scheduled for completion in early 2019.

When that permit was filed, officials with the hospital told The Daily News that several more applications for the new tower would be filed individually.

The tower will create room for the hospital to consolidate its oncology, transplant and outpatient programs into a centralized area to increase efficiency for medical staff and caregivers and create a better overall experience for patients, family and visitors.

Other aspects of the master plan for Methodist’s flagship hospital include combining the West Cancer Center on Union Avenue with hospital-based services to create a comprehensive cancer center, consolidating all transplant services into a two-floor comprehensive Transplant Institute, building a parking plaza with 700 spaces, and adding two gardens to provide on-site greenspace.

– Patrick Lantrip

Brooks Museum Opening New Cafe Jan. 18

The team behind Paradox Catering & Consulting will be running the newly created cafe inside the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave.

Located off the museum’s rotunda, the new cafe is Cafe Brooks by Paradox, and the museum says it will offer a casual and family-friendly experience.

The grand opening is Wednesday, Jan. 18, in time for the opening of “Brooks Outside: Intrude,” an art installation that consists of five giant, illuminated rabbits, the largest of which is more than 23 feet tall.

– Andy Meek

Memphis AMA Adopts New Brand Identity

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association has a new brand identity.

The new look – launched by the national association – was developed by Chicago-based branding agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul to better reflect the AMA’s role in the global marketing community and the organization’s vision for the future.

The design is meant to embody “forwardness and action,” according to the organization, and the primary colors are bone white, French navy blue and black.

Since the national launch, said AMA Memphis president Mary Stratton, chapters across the country have been adopting the new brand and incorporating the look into local communications, including chapter websites, signage, content, conferences and events.

– Andy Meek

FedEx Warns of Possible Inauguration Day Delays

Due to the heightened security measures that will be in place during Inauguration Day on Friday, Jan. 20, FedEx released a service alert warning customers of possible shipping delays in and around the Washington, D.C., security zones.

To mitigate possible delays, FedEx said it has contingency plans in place.

“FedEx will be operating during these events, however because of enhanced local security measures and mandates set forth by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for this National Special Security Event, customers may experience service delays and disruptions in and around the security zones,” the statement read in part.

– Patrick Lantrip