VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Giant, illuminated bunnies will invade Overton Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Jan. 29 as Memphis Brooks Museum of Art hosts Amanda Parer’s light sculpture “Intrude.” Special events include “Hoppy Hour” on Saturday, Jan. 21, and a rabbit-themed film series with screenings of “Harvey” and “Night of the Lepus,” among others. Visit brooksmuseum.org/brooks-outside-intrude for details and a schedule.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. David Grigsby of Midsouth Orthopaedic Rehab will present “Keep Your Business and You Healthy for the New Year.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “The Interrupters” Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music will host Tony Fletcher, author of “In the Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett,” for a book signing Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Admission is free. Visit staxmuseum.com.

The Memphis chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers will host a screening of “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall Road. The film examines minimalists who are striving to live a meaningful life with less. Tickets are $20 at napomemphis.com; all proceeds benefit the Le Bonheur Club.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet, renowned for blending traditional ballet choreography with pioneering contemporary dance, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Winter 2017 Mid-South Wedding Show will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 7300 Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch. The event will feature fashion shows, vendors, bridal seminars, free engagement photos and more than $20,000 in prizes. Complimentary tickets available from local merchants listed at midsouthweddingshow.com.