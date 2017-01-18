Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Board to Review Tennessee Historic Sites for National Register

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A state board has scheduled a meeting to review proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, including two Shelby County properties.

The Tennessee State Review Board is planning to meet Jan. 25 at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville.

The board will vote on six nominations to the register. They are The Science Building in Putnam County; the William M. Murry House in Robertson County; Vose School in Blount County; Kern's Bakery in Knox County; and the Charles Davis House and the Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Shelby County.

The board also will review whether four properties should remain on the register. They are Weir House in Claiborne County; the H.C. Shiflett Barn in Meigs County; Pearson Brick House in Sullivan County; and the Bowers-Kirkpatrick Farmstead in Washington County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

