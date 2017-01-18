VOL. 132 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Arkansas Lawmakers Advance Junk Food Ban for Food Stamps By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas would ban food stamps from being used to buy soda or junk food under a plan that's heading to the state House for a vote.

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Tuesday endorsed the proposal by Republican Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville to prohibit using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase foods and beverages with "insufficient" nutritional value.

The restriction would need approval by the federal government, which has rejected similar bans from other Republican-led states.

Bentley said she's hopeful the Trump administration would support such a restriction and that it would ensure food stamps are being used for healthy products. Opponents say the ban would hurt recipients who don't have access to affordable nutritional products.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.