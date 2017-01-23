Rallings: Valero Protesters Defame King Holiday

VOL. 132 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings defended the response of police officers and firefighters to a Monday, Jan. 16, protest that shut down access to the Valero refinery for five hours. And he said the action to protest an oil pipeline to the plant that would cross Arkansas defamed the federal holiday Monday honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A dozen people were arrested by police on misdemeanor charges, including several who chained themselves to barrels across the entrance of the south Memphis facility until firefighters cut the chains.

“We protect the right to protest. We want people to do it lawfully. And if they will not abide by our commands to disperse we only have limited actions,” Rallings told reporters Tuesday. “We will not allow individuals to stop business, to destroy property and to defame the King holiday in such a manner. Actually Memphians should be outraged that this type of activity is occurring.”

Rallings commented following an appearance before a city council committee where he said the city should complete testing of rape kits left untested for decades at the end of 2017. The set of 12,000 rape kits, some dating back to the 1970s, were taken from rape victims but never processed.

Memphis Police began sending the kits for testing in 2013 and is currently shipping the kits to labs for testing at a rate of approximately 200 per month. The MPD sent 1,500 for testing in 2016, according to Rallings.

City Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said the city has spent $10 million so far in a mix of federal, state and local funding on the testing with $3 million of that being local funds.