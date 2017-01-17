Last Word: Valero Protest Arrests, Anticipating Trump's Impact & Saving Booksellers

VOL. 132 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 17, 2017

A busy King holiday weekend that reflects what the week as a whole will probably be like at least politically. The weather is anyone’s guess. A group of about 40 people at the entrance to the Valero refinery in South Memphis Monday afternoon and a dozen were arrested by Memphis police.

It was a heavy combined response by both police and firefighters. The group is protesting plans for a pipeline to the refinery through Arkansas and those arrested included several who chained themselves to barrels across the driveway entrance to the refinery. The misdemeanor charges include disorderly conduct, obstruction of a highway and criminal trespassing.

At Mason Temple Monday, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said he will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as president Friday and termed Trump the “president semi-elect” adding that Trump “does not deserve to be President of the United States.”

“He has not exhibited the characteristics or the values that we hold dear – that Dr. King held dear – that John Lewis holds dear.” That’s a reference to the Georgia Congressman and civil rights veteran who has drawn Trump’s ire on Twitter for saying he doesn’t consider Trump to be a “legitimate president.” Cohen joins 25 other Democrats in Congress, including Lewis, who had said by Monday evening that they would not be attending the inauguration.

The day after the MLK game at FedExForum with the Chicago Bulls, the Memphis Grizzlies were at the Memphis Union Mission Monday dishing out meals to the homeless.

And if you were anywhere near ESPN over this weekend, you saw images of the National Civil Rights Museum and NBA players in the city for the weekend’s events. And many others were at the museum on a federal holiday that is one of the busiest days during the year for the museum. In addition to the museum itself, the NCRM plans a set of events in and around the museum that emphasize this is an institution that is more than just a look at the past.

The museum has partnerships that are extending its influence, including the $600,000 grant announced last week by the Mellon Foundation to Rhodes College.

The cover story in The Memphis News by Patrick Lantrip goes inside the cab and under the hood of our local trucking industry to talk about regulation in an industry where the issues of time and security intersect like few others.

Like so many other things we will be covering in this inauguration week in Washington there is also much speculation about how a Trump presidency will affect the level of regulation going forward. And as we’ve already seen on several other fronts, some of the changes in the last eight years have become a part of the trucking industry with adjustments made when it comes to the technology and that technology becoming a part of the job.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is chairing the confirmation hearings on Trump's nominee for Education Secretary, Betsy Devos, that begin Tuesday evening in Washington. But before those hearings get underway, he will have some questions for Interior Secretary nominee Ryan Zinke. He wants assurances from Zinke that Interior will have a careful review of the response to the recent fires in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

On another front, our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, on a new complaint from Nashville about the state-federal relationship – or lack of it – in the federal refugee resettlement program. Also in the story, state Rep. Ron Lollar is chairman of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation.

And the Internal Revenue Service is ending out letters to those with no health insurance reminding them they could face fines under terms of the Affordable Care Act if they don’t sign up soon. Enrollment ends Jan. 31 and even if Obamacare remains in place, it’s anybody’s guess if fines will be levied much less collected or enforced in the transition of power.

Not everything hinges on the change in power in Washington.

Like the future of one of the city’s independent book stores. The latest on the effort to save Booksellers at Laurelwood from a planned February closing.

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday and this was supposed to be the meeting where the council took a vote on the Turner Dairy expansion in Overton Square – not all of it but the part involving a parking lot. It now looks like that will be delayed to March.

Shelby County Commission chairman Melvin Burgess becomes the latest political leader to talk about taking Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies out of courtrooms and putting them on the streets. If history is any indication, this won’t happen. But the discussion in this case comes with a side order of larger talks about the Sheriff’s office doing more within the city with the MPD.

Mississippi’s Attorney General Jim Hood floating the idea that doctors should check for prescriptions to painkillers from other doctors before they write a prescription. The Mississippi Pharmacy Board has a monitoring program. The requirement to check would go through the state Board of Medical Licensure.

In our Education Emphasis:

More on Lausanne’s role in a new school being built in China.

A look at the legacy of departing Rhodes College President William Troutt.

And the future of charter schools in Memphis becomes more complex for a number of factors including the Federal ESSA rules.

The Memphis News Almanac: Organized Crime and the Memphis Playgirl Clubs and the Seeburg Jet.