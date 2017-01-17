VOL. 132 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will unveil its new brand to members, sponsors and guests Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ghost River Brewing’s Downtown tap room, 827 S. Main St. Cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers; all attendees must register in advance at amamemphis.org.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours, events and activities.

Giant, illuminated bunnies will invade Overton Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Jan. 29 as Memphis Brooks Museum of Art hosts Amanda Parer’s light sculpture “Intrude.” Special events include “Hoppy Hour” on Saturday, Jan. 21, and a rabbit-themed film series with screenings of “Harvey” and “Night of the Lepus,” among others. Visit brooksmuseum.org/brooks-outside-intrude for details and a schedule.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. David Grigsby of Midsouth Orthopaedic Rehab will present “Keep Your Business and You Healthy for the New Year.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “The Interrupters” Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

The Memphis chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers will host a screening of “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall Road. The film examines the lives of minimalists from all walks of life who are striving to live a meaningful life with less. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at napomemphis.com; all proceeds benefit the Le Bonheur Club.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Rock of Ages” Friday, Jan. 20, through Feb. 12 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.