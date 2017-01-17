Burgess Suggests Fewer Deputies In Courtroom

VOL. 132 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Shelby County Commission chairman Melvin Burgess wants to see a broader use of Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies within the city working with Memphis Police.

And Burgess thinks some of the deputies assigned to various courtrooms could be used.

“I went down to a court case and I saw five Shelby County officers in one courtroom,” Burgess said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

“I just feel that some of those officers can be on the street doing something besides being in the courtroom,” he added. “I think Shelby County officers, outside of doing warrants, and outside of doing garnishments and things of that nature can work together with the MPD.”

Burgess acknowledged that judges are likely to be vocal in their opposition to such a change.

The idea has been suggested in the past by others, some suggesting private security guards should be used in courtrooms. The judges, collectively – civil and criminal – have insisted they need law enforcement officers assigned to their courtrooms that they select.

The judges say the deputies are needed because of the volatile nature of some court proceedings, including such civil proceedings as divorce cases.

On other topics, Burgess said county government’s minority contracting effort should be in place in mid-February, with the commission having on oversight committee to make sure the best effort is made to meet percentage goals for minority and locally owned business participation.

The percentages approved in December by the commission are governed by the findings of a disparity study by a consulting firm. The findings on disparities in the awarding of county government contracts are essential to meeting U.S. Supreme Court standards for setting such percentages for participation.

The key to commission approval last month was a compromise resolution by commissioner Van Turner. It allows the county to consider locally owned small businesses, including those owned by other minority groups, if enough businesses in a specific disparity category can’t be found.

“We have a lot of people who used to do business with the county and they are kind of disgruntled,” Burgess said. “We want to make sure they are aware we are changing some of the policies.”

The commission’s dilemma was that some minority groups participate at such a low or no level in county government contracts that the study didn’t show a disparity in participation. And without setting percentages based on the specific disparities found in the study, the program could be subject to legal challenge.

The ordinance sets a specific percentage of subcontracts for black-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and white women-owned businesses, with further division of the percentages based on two types of subcontracts.

A construction subcontract goal of 28 percent applies to black-owned businesses, while a professional services subcontract goal of 26 percent applies to both black-owned businesses and businesses owned by white women.

Other minorities are included in prime contract percentages in the ordinance.

“The study tells you what the numbers are, and if you deviate from the recommendations and if we were to get sued … we wouldn’t have a leg to stand on,” Burgess said.

He also expressed hope that city government and county government can use the same certification process for establishing the list of minority businesses eligible to participate in the program.

Memphis government also conducted its own disparity study that found a lack of minority participation in contracts awarded by City Hall.