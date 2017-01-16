The Week Ahead: January 17-23

VOL. 132 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 16, 2017

Good morning, Memphis! This is a good week to be inspired, as we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his courage to motivate and inspire change. Plus, UrbanArt Commission celebrates its 20th anniversary and the Brooks Museum of Art unveils an exhibition sure to make you hoppy – err, happy. Here’s what else you need to know in The Week Ahead...

Most local, state and federal government functions are closed Monday for the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And there will be numerous observances across the city on the holiday – including both a Mid-South Food Bank drive and a Lifeblood drive at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The museum’s King Day Celebration also includes live entertainment, a health fair, activities for kids, and special museum admission rates all day.

Meanwhile, 17 Memphians will be honored by the city Legacy Awards Monday at Mason Temple Church of God In Christ where King gave him final “mountaintop” speech in 1968, the night before his assassination.

The city is partnering with the Church of God in Christ for the “Be The Dream Commemorative Celebration” honoring King’s legacy.

Featured speakers, in addition to the award recipients, are Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen.

Monday also marks the fourth and final day of the MLK Days of Service, coordinated by Volunteer Memphis in partnership with United Way of the Mid-South. “Clean Up Monday” is

Individuals and teams interested in volunteering can browse opportunities at volunteer4memphis.org or create a DIY volunteer opportunity. Anyone who participates is encouraged to share their efforts on social media, using #volunteer4memphis.

The Overton Park Greensward is going to be different starting Wednesday. Not cars, not protesters – but gigantic, inflatable bunnies will be positioned there and by the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

This is the latest in a series of outdoor art installations that the museum has done, following the big, red ball that moved around the city last April. The bunnies are known collectively as “Intruders,” and as with the red ball, you are encouraged to pose with them.

Special events have been planned to go with the exhibition – including the aptly named “Hoppy Hour” on Saturday and a rabbit-themed film series at the Brooks.

By week’s end, much of the local political community turns its attention to Friday President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. Some will be attending that event. Others will be attending one of the many demonstrations and marches taking place in Washington and around the country.

A local women’s march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Shelby County Courthouse and proceeding to the National Civil Rights Museum. The Memphis Women’s March, which is an extension of the national Women’s March on Washington, is designed to be family-friendly and inclusive, with the aim of showing support for women’s and human rights, according to organizers.

Also on Saturday, those Memphis City Council members not in D.C. – for one event or another – will be holding their annual retreat at BRIDGES in Uptown. They will be getting a good look at the city’s finances as a preliminary to the deep dive that comes in the spring with the budget season. There is no truth to the rumor that the first elected official to reach the top of the climbing wall at BRIDGES gets the administration’s budget book 24 hours ahead of the other 12 members – no truth.

The Young Lawyers Division of the Memphis Bar Association on Wednesday is hosting a get-together from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Rec Room, 3000 Broad Ave., for members of the legal community – anyone from judges to paralegals to law students. There’s no agenda – other than, well, the only formal action item is to interact with colleagues over drinks. They’ll be free, until the limit is reached.

On Thursday, Ballet Memphis continues its Spark: Arts Centered Community Conversations series with an event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland. It will be an examination of arts-related events and groups that boost tourism dollars and job growth.

The free event will focus on things like communication with government and business groups, how to document success and the balance between how to support artists and building strong arts communities that discourage gentrification.

The Memphis Grizzlies will play home games on consecutive nights this weekend at FedExForum. Former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, former Grizz players Rudy Gay and Matt Barnes, and the rest of the Sacramento Kings play the Grizzlies Friday night at 7.

Then on Saturday at 7, James Harden and the Houston Rockets take on the Grizzlies in a battle of likely Western Conference playoff teams. Bonus: The first 3,000 fans get a Chandler Parsons yoga mat. We can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Get tickets for both games here.

University of Memphis men’s basketball will play UCF in an American Athletic Conference contest at 3 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum. Tickets here.

UrbanArt Commission celebrates its 20th anniversary as an independent, nonprofit organization committed to excellence in developing public art and urban design in Memphis. Saturday’s gala – taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Medicine Factory, 85 Virginia W. – features heavy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, wine and artistic salutes,

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.