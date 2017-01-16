Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 16, 2017

New Tennessee House Rule Requires Lawmaker Travel Disclosure

The Associated Press

Updated 6:59PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state House has adopted a new ethics rule that requires lawmakers to disclose any expense-paid travel out of the state that is valued at more than $100.

The Tennessee General Assembly has long posted the costs of state-paid travel on its website. But trips paid for by private parties did not have to be publicly disclosed.

The change adopted Thursday follows reports by The Tennessean newspaper about a five-day "fact finding" mission to Europe paid by GOP donor about what he calls the dangers of radical Islam, and two trips for lawmakers paid for by school voucher advocates.

Those trips did not have to be reported because they weren't paid for by lobbyists.

Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga says the new reports will be posted online twice year.

