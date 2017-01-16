Land Use Board Makes Decision on Trio of Controversial Cases

VOL. 132 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 16, 2017

The Shelby County Land Use Control Board met neighborhood opposition head-on Jan. 12, approving one controversial project and voting down two others.

Of the 18 cases approved on its consent agenda, the most pertinent project was the proposed Ice House entertainment center at 2166 Central Ave.

A special-use permit to “allow a restaurant/bar with indoor recreation, including live entertainment and ping pong, but excluding pinball machines and foosball tables” was granted, paving the way for the entertainment center to move forward. Ice House will be located in a one-story brick building, which was built in 1949, that was once used for a martial arts facility and an ice house, according to the application.

The three controversial applications included an apartment building in the Buckingham Farms subdivision, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Memphis and a detox/addiction therapy center in Cooper-Young.

Buckingham Farms

Cummins LLC and Prime Development Group Inc. sought approval to convert a vacant parcel of land near the northwest corner of E. Shelby Drive and Meadow Vale Drive into 240 multi-family residential units.

A large crowd of homeowners in the Buckingham Farms subdivision showed up to voice their concerns, which included decreased property values, noise and higher crime rates.

Several residents said they specifically moved to the quiet Buckingham Farms subdivision to avoid living next to an apartment building and said they hoped the area would eventually be converted to accommodate more single-family residences.

“Simply stated, it would take away from the pleasant appearance and comfortable environment of Buckingham Farms,” Audrey Fullilove, a member of the Buckingham Farms neighborhood association said.

After much debate, the LUCB denied the planned development application, which was met with a boisterous cheer from the crowd of neighbors.

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Memphis

The Buffalo Soldiers application sought a special-use permit to convert a former Raleigh convenience store, located at 2729 Walnut Road near James Road, into a private, members-only meeting hall for a motorcycle club.

Neighbors spoke for and against the club, some citing the club’s community outreach initiatives with area schools as a positive, while others cited noise and traffic hindrances as their chief complaints.

Representatives of the Buffalo Soldiers described themselves as a group of mostly older veterans who just liked to ride bikes and wanted a place to meet. They said that they were more concerned with creating a positive presence in the neighborhood than the typical rowdy behavior associated with a biker club.

LUCB chairman Jon McCreery said he likes to give feedback on controversial decisions so that the stakeholders involved will have at least one member of the board’s honest thoughts on the matter.

McCreery said he thought a motorcycle club in a residential neighborhood was unrealistic, but the club’s older membership and community involvement tipped the scales.

“If I lived in the community, and I had somebody that could be a set of eyes for me when kids are getting out of school, and are in the neighborhood, I think that would be a positive for me,” McCreery said. “I think they have convinced me that they are a better use for that site than some other potential uses, frankly.”

After hearing both sides, the LUCB approved the request 7-2 under several conditions, including amending the hours of operations for the members-only club to Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for meetings.

JourneyPure Inc.

Another proposed development that split a neighborhood was JourneyPure Inc.’s proposal to open a “detoxification, therapy, counseling, treatment and recovery coaching” center at 663 & 673 S. Cooper St.

In its application, JourneyPure requested special use to provide social services within existing buildings to house a secured 32-bed medical detoxification and rehabilitative facility with around-the-clock nursing and counseling support staff.

Though putting any detoxification facility in a neighborhood can be controversial, the building’s location next to Peabody Park and between two booming entertainment districts further exacerbated the situation.

Several doctors and neighbors spoke in favor of the project as a benefit to struggling members of the community who need help dealing with addiction, while others spoke in opposition. Most said their opposition was not with the service, but with locating the service between Cooper-Young and Overton Square.

“I kind of don’t see how this fits in there,” McCreery said.

He cited Lakeside and the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center as larger, self-contained facilities with less potential impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

“These are thriving neighborhoods that are on the growth path, that are eclectic and a little bit different, and I think that those things need a chance to mature,” McCreery said.

The LUCB voted against the proposed facility.