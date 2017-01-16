First Tennessee Parent Closes Book on Solid 2016

VOL. 132 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 16, 2017

First Tennessee Bank’s parent company has closed the book on 2016 with a set of quarterly and full-year results attributable to its top executive’s mantra about sticking to the basics.

Here’s a glimpse of what 2016 looked like for Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp.: Loans and deposits both up by double-digit percentages; expenses dropped by 12 percent; revenue was up 9 percent; the company’s regional banking unit made big investments in growth markets and in technology; and the bank recruited almost 30 bankers to help expand First Tennessee’s specialty banking ambitions in areas like music and entertainment.

The bank’s parent held an earnings call with analysts at week’s end to walk through the numbers. Overall, the picture was solid, as First Horizon executives continue to tout a focus on long-term profitability.

West Tennessee president Bo Allen described the year as strong for First Tennessee across all lines of business.

“The Mid-South region had a great 2016, fueled by loan and deposit growth in the commercial and private banking lines of business,” Allen said. “Credit quality continues to be strong here in this community, and we are looking forward to continued growth in 2017.”

First Horizon’s chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan attributes the company’s results for the year to the “focus on the basics” strategy he’s been stressing to analysts during industry presentations and in other public remarks. Those basics include making the best use of the company’s capital position, managing the impact of interest rates “and improving our operating leverage by investing in ways that drive business.”

The company currently has 4,300 employees and assets of $28.6 billion, up from a little more than $26 billion at year-end 2015.

A little more about the company’s 2016, by the numbers:

• Total deposits stood at $22.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up from almost $20 billion year over year.

• Total loans were likewise up, to $19.6 billion from almost $18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

• Net income in the fourth quarter hit $53.3 million. That’s up from a little more than $47 million in the year-ago quarter.

• The company’s earnings per share story has improved a little. EPS hit 23 cents during the final three months of 2016, up from 20 cents during the same period a year earlier. During 2016, the company also bought back about 7.4 million shares at an average price of $12.67 – a good deal for the company, whose share price on Jan. 12 hit $20.27.

A key metric – the bank’s efficiency ratio – is also improving. That metric is calculated by dividing expenses by total revenue. The figure was 74.4 percent at year-end, meaning the company spends about 74 cents to make every dollar.

That represents an improvement from the company’s efficiency ratio of almost 82 percent one year earlier.

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer on Friday pointed to First Horizon as an example of why bank stocks are a buy right now. The stock, he said, has seen a big rally in recent months, and its business stands to improve in line with an impending rise in interest rates.