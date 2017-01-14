VOL. 10 | NO. 3 | Saturday, January 14, 2017

Cohen Announces $400,000 Grant for Clayborn Temple

The National Park Service awarded the city’s Housing and Community Development Division a $400,000 grant Thursday, Jan. 12, for the preservation of Clayborn Temple.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said the grant that the city applied for and he endorsed is one of 39 similar projects to receive the federal funding. The grant comes from the African-American Civil Rights Grant Program of the park service. The grants are to highlight sites from the civil rights movement and the African-American experience.

The AME church on Hernando Street south of FedExForum began as a Presbyterian church in the 19th century. It was sold last year to Frank Smith and Rob Thompson for use by Downtown Church as that congregation moved out of Central Station, which is being renovated as a hotel.

Clayborn Temple had been fenced off and boarded up for 18 years.

Smith and Thompson led and coordinated around $100,000 worth of basic improvements to the church to open it for pre-vitalization events last summer. Those events precede a fuller renovation of the church they are organizing for uses and events beyond the worship services of Downtown Church.

During the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, Clayborn Temple was a rallying and gathering point for marches and protests. The church was the starting point for most of the major marches of the 1968 sanitation workers’ strikes that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis.

Smith and Thompson hope to have the church fully renovated in time for the 50th anniversary of the strike and King’s assassination in 2018.

“Clayborn Temple has held a prominent role in our city’s and nation’s history,” Cohen said in a written statement. “Like the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple is a phoenix rising from the ashes and part of the Memphis civil rights legacy and trail, which will educate visitors for years to come.”

– Bill Dries

Saint Francis' Free Heart-Age Screening Continues

Saint Francis Healthcare is continuing its free community heart-age screening program, with a slate of upcoming screenings to be held at the organization's Memphis and Bartlett hospitals.

Provided free to the public, the screenings will help participants determine their risk for heart disease by identifying their heart age. Heart age is a number that measures your cardiac risk level. It is based on your blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides.

Screenings will be held monthly with the location alternating between the campuses of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett.

The 2017 screening dates are:

• Thursday, Jan. 12: Saint Francis-Memphis

• Friday, Feb. 10: Saint Francis-Bartlett

• Tuesday, Feb. 14: Saint Francis-Memphis

• Thursday, March 9: Saint Francis-Memphis

• Friday, April 7: Saint Francis-Bartlett

• Thursday, April 13: Saint Francis-Memphis

• Thursday, May 11: Saint Francis-Memphis

• Friday, June 9: Saint Francis-Bartlett

• Thursday, June 15: Saint Francis-Memphis

Saint Francis introduced the program last year and provided free screenings to more than 1,600 people.

– Andy Meek

Christ Community Health Names New Chief Executive

Christ Community Health Services has tapped Shantelle Leatherwood as its new CEO.

Leatherwood was the organization's CAO who managed compliance for federal, state and local regulations, acted as the liaison with the Bureau of Primary Care, and oversaw quality improvement and population health.

She's served at CCHS since 1999. Among other things, during that time she has helped CCHS obtain more than $23 million in federal grants and played a significant role in expanding CCHS’ network of clinics from three to eight.

Focus areas for Leatherwood in 2017 include guiding the organization in achieving TennCare’s patient-centered medical home program requirements and scoring a 100 percent in the fall on its Health Resources and Services Administration qualified center visit.

– Andy Meek

FedEx and Walgreens Enter New Partnership

FedEx Corp. and Walgreen Co., two of the largest companies in their industries, announced a new partnership that will provide access to FedEx drop-off and pickup services at thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide.

As a result of the new alliance, customers will be able to drop off and pick up their FedEx shipments and handle multiple tasks in one store visit.

An initial, small-scale rollout of the program is scheduled for the spring of 2017, with more locations to be added as the year progresses. By 2018, the two companies expect services to be available in nearly 8,000 Walgreens across the country.

“Walgreens, with its strong focus on customer care, is the perfect retailer to help us continue to meet the growing demand for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options, and our research has shown that customers rank pharmacies as a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments,” Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer said in a statement. “The addition of Walgreens locations to the existing network of FedEx retail offerings will substantially increase customer access to staffed pickup and drop-off locations and enhance convenient access to FedEx Ground and FedEx Express package shipment and drop-off options.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Alexander Proposes Expansion of Shiloh

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has proposed an expansion of Shiloh National Military Park to include three other Civil War battlefields in West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

Alexander’s bill would also designate Parker’s Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System. That Civil War site between Nashville and Memphis, in Henderson County, is a state-owned park.

The sites Alexander would add to Shiloh’s boundaries are Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers and Russell House.

Davis Bridge is a bridge across the Hatchie River in Hardeman County near Pocahontas.

Fallen Timbers was the closing skirmish of the Battle of Shiloh on land west of the national military park.

The Russell House is located on the Tennessee-Mississippi state line.

The U.S. Interior Department backed a bill in 2014 that would have added those three sites from the siege and battle of Corinth to Shiloh, and made the Parker’s Crossroads an affiliate site.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is the sponsor of the House version of the current legislation.

– Bill Dries

Tsunami Owner Buys Building, Extends Hours

After almost two decades in business, one Midtown chef has made his house a home.

Chef Ben Smith, the owner of the popular Cooper-Young mainstay Tsunami, recently purchased the 928 S. Cooper St. building where his restaurant has been located for the past 18 years.

Smith bought the 4,800-square-foot building, which was built in 1930, from Jeanie E. Umbreit for $625,000, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on Dec. 30.

In a blog entry about his decision to purchase the property, Smith described it as “a renewed challenge to myself to dig deeper into my creativity and ride this wave to the next level.”

Smith, a Memphis native, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1986. After working abroad in locations as far away as Tahiti and New Caledonia, Smith returned to Memphis in the mid-1990s and opened Tsunami in 1998 – at a time when the now-booming historic arts district looked very different.

In addition to running his restaurant, Smith currently serves on the board of advisors for L’Ecole Culinaire, where he taught from 2010 to 2012, and has served as the vice president of the Cooper-Young Business Association and president of the Project Green Fork board in the past.

In conjunction with the purchase, Tsunami announced it will extend its business hours. The new hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

– Patrick Lantrip

State Systems Makes Its Fifth Acquisition in 2 Years

Memphis-based total protection company State Systems Inc. has acquired Community Fire Safety Systems in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, marking the company’s fifth acquisition in less than two years and the second in Middle Tennessee.

Community Fire Safety Systems supplies more than 450 customers with fire prevention and suppression equipment. Its founders, Gary and Linda Stoneburner, are retiring after 30 years in business.

“Acquiring Community Fire Safety Services multiplies our client volume in Middle Tennessee and greatly increases our presence in the area,” State Systems CEO Bob McBride said in a statement.

Community Fire Safety Services’ customers will transition to and be serviced by State Systems’ office in Columbia, Tennessee.

Since 2015, State Systems has expanded through acquisitions in North Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Middle Tennessee. Those acquisitions have added 65 employees and increased its client roster by 20 percent.

– Daily News staff

Memphis Awards $55K In Crime-Fighting Grants

Most of the 23 neighborhood groups getting city grants totaling $55,000 want them for some form of surveillance cameras in their neighborhoods.

The grants announced by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings Monday, Jan. 9, are administered by Memphis Area Neighborhood Watch and funded by the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Fund. The fund was created from revenues generated by the city’s red light cameras.

Of the 23 neighborhood group projects awarded grants, 16 are for surveillance or motion-activated cameras, from the French Fort Historic Neighborhood Association to the Valleywood Homeowners Association to Brighter Day Ministries Church. The church’s grant also includes funding for a youth crime prevention program.

A grant awarded to The Heights Community Development Association is for a neighborhood clean-up in several areas covered by the association.

The Crime Prevention Fund has awarded $239,694 to 100 community groups since 2014.

– Bill Dries

City Offices to Close For King Holiday

All divisions of city government, except police and fire services, will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That includes libraries, community centers and aquatic centers. City solid waste collections and Inland Waste garbage and recycling collections for Monday customers will move to Tuesday.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority, meanwhile, will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Monday holiday.

The schedule is for all fixed-route bus and MATAplus service as well as the rubber-tired trolley buses Downtown. The Madison line of the trolley will not operate on the holiday.

MATA’s administrative offices and transit center customer service counters will also be closed. The automated customer information line (901-274-MATA) will be available, but live operator calls will not be answered.

– Bill Dries

WestTNHBA Donates To Hickory Withe Association

The West Tennessee Home Builders Association hosted its 2016 VESTA Home Show in Fayette County and chose the Hickory Withe Community Association as the official charity partner to receive a $10,500 donation.

Funds raised from VESTA ticket sales will support community groups and needs in Hickory Withe throughout 2017.

“It was a joy to extend our hospitality to those from all over the Mid-South and show them part of our growing community during VESTA 2016,” said Bob Munns, president of the Hickory Withe Community Association. “As we reinvest this money into the community, we look forward to all of the good it will do.”

Purple-shirted volunteers from the Hickory Withe Community Association helped welcome guests and collect tickets at the VESTA Home Show in Ainsley Manor.

– Daily News staff

Volunteer Memphis Hosts MLK Days of Service

Volunteer Memphis, in partnership with United Way of the Mid-South, is preparing to hold its inaugural MLK Days of Service, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The four-day initiative is scheduled for Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16, with a different theme each day:

• Friday, Jan. 13 – Youth and Education: Read to classrooms, host a field day, work in an after-school program or work with Volunteer Memphis on a related initiative.

• Saturday, Jan. 14 – Family and Friends Day: Special projects will be available for volunteers of all ages.

• Sunday, Jan. 15 – Service on Sunday: Work with places of worship to serve the needs of others.

• Monday, Jan. 16 – Clean Up Monday: Volunteer Memphis, Memphis City Beautiful and Clean Memphis will host a citywide project to clean up the community.

A kickoff event will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave.

Individuals and teams interested in volunteering can browse more than 50 opportunities at volunteer4memphis.org or can create a DIY volunteer opportunity. Anyone who participates is encouraged to share their efforts on social media, using #volunteer4memphis.

In addition, local public library branches will be accepting nonperishable food donations for Mid-South Food Bank and school supplies for Teacher Toolbox all four days.

– Daily News staff

Hyde Foundations to Match $2M for Ballet Memphis

The Memphis-based Hyde Family Foundations announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it will grant up to $2 million in matching funds to Ballet Memphis for money raised as part of the organization’s current campaign.

The $31 million campaign is funding Ballet Memphis’ new headquarters under construction in Midtown as well as an endowment to sustain the company and create future works.

The Hyde Family Foundations has been a “stalwart supporter” of Ballet Memphis over the years, says Dorothy Gunther Pugh, founding artistic director and CEO.

“The Hydes knew that for Memphis to become a unique and desirable city, it needed to have thriving and vibrant performing arts, including an excellent, professional ballet company that would stand out in the national field,” Pugh said in a statement.

“Without The Hyde Family Foundations’ constant and continued support of Ballet Memphis, we would not be the recognized and lauded company we are today. We’re honored that they are committing to this next step in our journey in such a meaningful way.”

Funds donated through July 31 will be matched 1-to-1 by the foundation.

“Ballet Memphis is building for the future of dance not only here in Memphis but across the nation,” Carolyn McCormick, director of development and marketing at Ballet Memphis, said in a statement. “There are many unique and lasting naming opportunities available throughout this state-of-the-art, beautiful building, from steps to seats to studios.

“And we are thrilled that all gifts to the campaign – no matter the amount – will be matched through this generosity, dollar for dollar, until the end of July.”

To date, Ballet Memphis has raised nearly 70 percent of the $21 million needed to complete the Midtown project (including land, fees and furnishings). Ballet Memphis is raising an additional $10 million for an endowed fund.

– Daily News staff

Methodist Picks Interim EVP of Medical Affairs

Dr. Guy Reed has been tapped as interim executive vice president of medical affairs for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Reed is a nationally recognized cardiologist and a physician-scientist board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. Chair of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Medicine since 2008, Reed will continue in that role and also as a member of the UT Methodist Physician practice group.

The 2013 affiliation agreement between UTHSC and Methodist calls for a UTHSC representative on the Methodist senior leadership group. Dr. David Stern, the Robert Kaplan executive dean of UTHSC’s College of Medicine since 2011, previously held that position.

Stern will be expanding his activities as executive dean in Memphis and throughout Tennessee with all the health systems that provide educational opportunities for the university’s trainees.

To allow Stern time to concentrate on his new statewide responsibilities, the university has assigned Reed as the interim UTHSC representative on the Methodist leadership team.

– Andy Meek

Grizzlies’ D-League Team Changing Coaches

The Iowa Energy, the Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate, have fired head coach Matt Woodley. Glynn Cyprien has been named interim head coach.

Cyprien joined the Grizzlies during the 2014-15 season as basketball operations assistant/scout, returning to the city where he helped guide the University of Memphis to 49 victories and consecutive postseason tournament appearances in two seasons (2009-11) as an assistant coach under Josh Pastner. The Tigers went 25-10 during the 2010-11 season, winning the Conference USA Tournament Championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before returning to Memphis, Cyprien, a New Orleans native, served three seasons (2011-14) as associate head coach at Texas A&M.

His resume also includes assistant coaching stints with the University of Kentucky (2007-09), the University of Arkansas (2006-07), New Mexico State (2005-06), Oklahoma State (2000-04), the University of Nevada Las Vegas (1995-2000), Western Kentucky (1994-95), Jacksonville University (1991-94), Lamar University (1990-91) and the University of Texas-San Antonio (1987-90).

– Don Wade

Flintco Files $2.5M Permit For ServiceMaster HQ

ServiceMaster’s much-anticipated new headquarters has taken another step forward.

Contractor Flintco Inc. has filed a $2.5 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for infill office space, a meeting room and public space in the former Peabody Place mall.

The application lists Salas O’Brien as the engineer.

In September, Belz Enterprises, which owns the property, filed a similar $9.5 million permit for “core & shell improvement” to the 360,000-square-foot former mall, which closed in 2012.

Most recently, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved in December a exterior multi-sign package for ServiceMaster that includes several large digital signs, a 3-by-104-foot ticker-style display above the storefront on the building’s southeast corner, and an 18-foot, 360-degree wrap around the tower on the east side of the building.

In addition to housing the world headquarters for ServiceMaster Global Holdings – which includes the American Home Shield, AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore and Terminix brands – Belz is setting aside 20,000 square feet for retail or restaurant tenants.

ServiceMaster expects to complete its portion of the improvements and move 1,200 of its 2,200 Memphis employees into its new headquarters by the end the year..

– Patrick Lantrip

Pollard Makes Freshman All-American Team

University of Memphis running back Tony Pollard was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team as a kick returner.

The Melrose High School graduate finished the season as the American Athletic Conference leader in kickoff return yards (28.1 yards per returns) and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Pollard, who redshirted in 2015, appeared in all 13 games for the 2016 Tigers, including eight starts. He was named a USA Today Freshman All-America honoree this season and was voted the American’s Special Teams Player of the Year and first team all-conference in a vote of the league coaches.

His 95-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ conference-opening win against Temple snapped a 20-year streak for Memphis, taking a return to the house for the first time since Nov. 9, 1996. His second kick return TD came a bit quicker, as two games later at Navy, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for his second return TD of the season.

Pollard also had 19 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 31 times for 159 yards. He scored his fourth career touchdown in the Tigers’ bowl game against Western Kentucky.

– Don Wade

County Commission Renews Bolton Contract

The Shelby County Commission voted Monday, Jan. 9, to renew a $65,000 contract with attorney Julian Bolton that runs through the 2017 calendar year.

Bolton has been acting as the commission’s legal adviser, even though Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell contends the county charter makes the county attorney, who is appointed by the mayor, the sole source of legal advice for all of county government, including the commission.

The contract was approved on a 7-4 vote with commissioners David Reaves, Mark Billingsley, George Chism and Steve Basar voting no.

The commission also approved a $75,000 agreement between the Shelby County Health Department and WHBQ television to air weekly stories and promote events of the health department under the banner “Fox13 Family Focus.”

The agreement is for calendar year 2017.

In other action, the commission delayed a vote on $407,000 in grant contracts for HIV prevention services using state grant money that passes through county government to four providers.

Some commissioners object to a $115,000 contract with Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region for a condom distribution program.

The commission also approved a list of recommendations on legislation it would like to see the Tennessee Legislature pass in the Nashville session that begins Tuesday.

The list includes a new civil warrant procedure recommended by the General Sessions Court Clerk’s office and General Sessions Court civil judges; a call for the state to fully fund the Basic Education Program formula; continued state funding of pre-kindergarten classes; and a different distribution of state incentives for movie and television production among Memphis and the state’s three other large cities.

– Bill Dries

Graceland to Renovate Racquetball Court

Graceland plans to restore what is now the “trophy room” at Elvis Presley’s estate to a racquetball court on the way to the March 2 opening of a $45 million entertainment complex that will include the world’s largest Elvis museum.

The separate building in the back of the Whitehaven mansion originally was built as a racquetball court. But in Graceland’s conversion to a museum in the wake of Presley’s death in 1977, it has evolved into a glass-case display area that includes his gold records and jumpsuits as well as other music industry accolades.

With the opening of the 200,000-square-foot complex, named “Elvis Presley’s Memphis,” those items will move across Elvis Presley Boulevard to what Graceland bills as the world’s largest Elvis Presley museum.

“Our facilities haven’t enabled us to share much more than a small piece of the story,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings LLC, in a written statement. “Now with Elvis Presley’s Memphis, you will be able to truly experience all that Memphis offered Elvis.”

The complex also includes a new auto museum combined with a theater space, a 20,000-square-foot soundstage featuring live entertainment and movie screenings, and two themed restaurants as well as Presley’s two jets.

The March 2-5 opening weekend will include a lineup of performances and events to be revealed as the date draws closer. Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the opening ceremonies.

– Bill Dries

UTHSC Taps Director For New Plough Center

Dr. Harry Kochat has been named the new director of the Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery Systems at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Recruited by Dr. Ken Brown, executive vice chancellor and chief operations officer at UTHSC, Kochat will direct the Plough Center’s two pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities on campus.

One facility has been in operation since 1963, producing small-batch preclinical and phase 1 drugs, and offering testing and training in aseptic manufacturing and production. The other is a $16 million state-of-the-art facility in the final phase of construction at 208 S. Dudley St. on the eastern edge of the UTHSC campus.

The new facility will expand the university’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to include development and production of drugs from the preclinical to the commercial. Those will be for companies ranging from startups to pharmaceutical giants. It will also house three 800-square-foot PODs, which will serve as sterile environments for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals.

– Andy Meek

Arc Mid-South Planning Disability Day on the Hill

Advocates for those with disabilities are heading to Nashville Feb. 8 for Disability Day on the Hill, an annual meeting with state lawmakers to discuss legislative issues.

The Arc Mid-South will be providing accessible bus transportation for this event, leaving at 5:30 a.m. from its offices at 3485 Poplar Ave., and returning by 6:30 p.m.

The fee for participation is $35, which includes a one-year membership to The Arc Mid-South, a nonprofit United Way agency that provides family support and advocacy services, career development and job placement to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome and autism.

Personal assistants accompanying an individual with a disability can attend free of charge. Applications and fees are due by Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Sandra Hawkins at 901-507-8568 or shawkins@thearcmidsouth.org.

– Daily News staff

Holiday Spending Rises But Department Stores Lag

Holiday spending got a boost in 2016, according to one analysis, as more people opted to shop by phone or computer – though department stores and clothing retailers still lagged.

Overall consumer spending grew 4.7 percent over last holiday season, while online retail purchasing grew 12 percent over the same period last year, according to First Data, which analyzed online and in-store payments for nearly a million merchants between Oct. 29 and Jan. 2.

First Data said about 21 percent of all holiday spending was done online, up from about 15 percent last year.

Even with the growing number of online shoppers, spending at physical stores rose slightly and retail spending overall was up more than 3 percent.

But department store spending was down nearly 5 percent from the same period the previous year and women’s retailers declined nearly 4 percent.

Since New Year’s, Macy’s has said it would move forward with plans to close 68 retail stores and would cut more than 10,000 jobs. Sears Holdings Corp., has also said it would close another 150 stores, including 109 of its Kmart stores. And apparel retailer The Limited announced it was closing all its brick-and-mortar stores.

The holiday season was brighter for sales of electronics and appliances, which grew more than 8 percent this year after seeing a more than 2 percent decline for the same period in the previous year.

– The Associated Press

Youth Villages Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Jennifer Hoffman Jones has been named chief marketing officer at Youth Villages, the Memphis-headquartered private nonprofit organization that helps more than 22,000 emotionally troubled children and their families each year in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Jones will provide leadership and strategic direction to the business planning and policy, marketing communications and managed care/referral departments at Youth Villages.

“Youth Villages is a special place with a very special mission and legacy of helping children and families, and I’m excited to be a part of the mission,” Jones said. “One of the things that drew me to this great organization was the passion and pride of the team. Their commitment to be a force for families has propelled Youth Villages to become one of the country’s leading nonprofits.”

Jones comes to Youth Villages after 15 years with Hilton Worldwide, where she was senior director of brand marketing-luxury and lifestyle brands, focusing on Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Waldorf Astoria Hotels. Before that, she was director of brand marketing for Hilton’s Embassy Suites.

– Don Wade

First Horizon Exec Among American Banker’s Top 10

American Banker has included the chairman and CEO of First Tennessee Bank’s parent company on a list of 10 banking executives who “had a good year,” according to the publication.

For Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp.’s Bryan Jordan, “everything seems to be clicking.”

“Quarter after quarter,” the Jordan blurb reads, “the company has been reporting strong growth across all business lines and continued improvement in efficiency and asset quality. Profits have been at or near record levels, and its stock price climbed 38 percent in 2016, closing out the year at $20.01.”

The piece goes on to note that the company’s recent success has been fueled by a surge in lending to mortgage companies and an expansion in specialty finance. Among other things, it also notes the $28.3 billion banking company has added teams of bankers to lead its expansion in structured-equipment, health care and music industry finance.

– Andy Meek

Bartlett CPA Firm Merges With ATA

Bartlett-based accounting firm McLean & Associates PLLC has merged with Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs, the eighth-largest accounting firm in Tennessee.

McLean & Associates, which has been in business for more than two decades, will celebrate the change with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at its office, 3211 Kirby Whitten Parkway. The firm plans to relocate to East Memphis this summer.

Terryl Viner, CPA and partner in ATA’s Memphis office, said the merger enables ATA to grow its presence in the Memphis business community. Charles McLean, managing member of McLean & Associates, will become a partner in ATA.

Prior to joining ATA, McLean & Associates provided high-end tax preparation, accounting, assurance and consulting services to individuals and businesses. Their clients now will have access to ATA’s accounting, auditing and consulting services. ATA has worked with clients in finance, government, construction, agriculture, transportation, nonprofits and manufacturing.

– Daily News staff