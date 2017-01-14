January 13-19, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 3 | Saturday, January 14, 2017

1977: On the front page of The Daily News, the Memphis City Council considers a resolution honoring undercover police officer Joe Hoing for his role in the federal investigation of the Memphis Playgirl strip clubs owned by Art Baldwin of Nashville.

And council members are considering their own investigation to follow up on allegations that Baldwin was paying off some Memphis police officers. “We have prided ourselves on having no organized crime in Memphis,” council member Andy Alissandratos says during the council discussion. “But apparently it has been accused of benefiting from it.”

Hoing worked his way into Baldwin’s organization starting as Baldwin’s driver and becoming a manager of the Memphis nightclubs – he brought in another undercover officer who took his place as Baldwin’s driver.

The investigation of Baldwin would branch off into a federal probe of the administration of then-Tennessee Gov. Ray Blanton for the selling of prison pardons and paroles by those in Blanton’s inner circle. Blanton himself would be convicted and serve jail time for selling liquor licenses.

1957: Among the new privilege licenses in the city is one for Ace Music Co. at 354 Poplar Ave., part of the city’s abundant group of jukebox companies.

Five months later, Billboard magazine notes that owners and operators of 18 Memphis jukebox and entertainment companies, including Ace, Poplar Tunes Music Co. and Canipe Amusement Co. on South Main near the Lorraine Motel – some that deal in pinball machines as well as jukeboxes – are among a larger group of 175 operators from the larger region that meet in Memphis.

They meet at the showroom of the Sammons-Pennington Company to look over the new Seeburg model jukeboxes. George Sammons of Sammons-Pennington notes that the Seeburg 200 is named the “jet” because of the speed of its searching mechanism to find a record once a customer punches in the letter and number of the tune they want to hear. Sammons tells Billboard the jet is twice as fast as former models.

In two years, the Memphis operators will gather again to take in the Rock-Ola brand jukeboxes featuring “stereophonic” sound.