Memphis Animal Services and the Downtown Memphis Commission will host Personal Trainers & Running Buddies, a dog adoption event, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 S. Main St. MAS will have 10 to 15 dogs available that would be an excellent fit for people with an active lifestyle. Adoptions at the event will be $35, cash only. For details, visit memphisanimalservices.com or call 901-636-1416.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present Rachmaninoff’s “Concerto No. 2” as part of the Masterworks series Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will unveil its new brand to members, sponsors and guests Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ghost River Brewing’s Downtown tap room, 827 S. Main St. Cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers; all attendees must register in advance at amamemphis.org.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “The Interrupters” Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

The Memphis chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers will host a screening of “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso, 584 S. Mendenhall Road. The film examines the lives of minimalists from all walks of life who are striving to live a meaningful life with less. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at napomemphis.com; all proceeds benefit the Le Bonheur Club.