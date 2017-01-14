Editorial: Increase the State Gas Tax To Prevent Poaching

VOL. 10 | NO. 3 | Saturday, January 14, 2017

Lamar Avenue to the Mississippi state line is arguably one of the most significant 5-mile stretches of road in the country.

That’s what state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville said seven months ago as he and Tennessee transportation commissioner John Schroer gathered with local leaders by the side of the road to announce all were behind an application for $180 million in federal funding for Lamar.

The state did not get the FASTLANE grant, which would have provided a significant financial boost to the $300 million project and shortened the timeline from 10 years to five years.

This section of Lamar that many motorists know for its intimidating mix of tractor-trailer rigs and cars is where the various forms of transportation all converge. It is the engine of Memphis’ dominant industry, logistics. Trucks arrive and leave with intermodal containers – some of which are going on or coming off rail chassis, and others of which are being transported to or from the airport or river port.

The technology involved in all of this has advanced. But Lamar has not.

So the 10-year timeframe is what we are stuck with, given the double whammy of Tennessee’s pay-as-you-go model for funding road projects and a fuel tax that hasn’t been increased in more than 20 years and is generating less revenue because of increasingly fuel-efficient vehicles.

For this reason, if no other, it is time to raise the state’s fuel tax – but with a few caveats.

For business leaders, this is a non-issue. Many told Gov. Bill Haslam two years ago that they supported a gas tax hike.

The fuel tax debate the Tennessee Legislature is about to have is an opportunity to talk about how the state’s road projects are handled.

Our belief is that the pay-as-you-go method, which is unique among states, should remain as intact as possible, and right now it is feasible to keep the state debt-free when it comes to roads and related infrastructure.

Tennessee’s consideration of road projects also could use an overhaul.

The state’s model on considering controversial road projects amounts to long delays whose effect is a political form of playing possum: Wait for potential opposition to think the project is dead when in actuality it’s moving so slowly in a maze of federal and state reviews that it can literally outlive its critics. That’s not a recipe for good public policy.

A good-faith move by the Legislature would be to couple a fuel tax hike with some kind of measure that prevents poaching from the road revenue to fund things other than infrastructure.

The state’s infrastructure needs are great enough to protect the road fund from the temptation to dip into that pocket when sales tax projections come up short.