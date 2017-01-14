Charter School Path More Complex With Local, Federal Changes

VOL. 10 | NO. 3 | Saturday, January 14, 2017

A year into a compact between Shelby County Schools and charter school operators, the task of coming up with more-specific rules around the relationship is still ahead.

At the end of 2016, the Shelby County Schools board accepted a first set of recommendations from a charter advisory committee. The distinction between accepting the report and approving it reflects the ongoing discussion about what rules to impose where there currently aren’t any, as well as what rules the school system can impose given state government’s role in the process.

“This sets the table for really some more hard work ahead,” SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said in December at the last school board meeting of 2016. He and his staff will make some recommendations that would be the policy actions the school board debates, possibly modifies and then votes on.

The first draft of the recommendations from the advisory committee drew some concerns from school board attorney Rodney Moore, who said some of the proposals might conflict with state law.

Moore specifically mentioned a proposal that would set up a process for the school board to shut down a charter school if it fails to meet student achievement expectations for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Education is considering a more specific framework for intervention in failing schools, including charter schools, as part of the “Tennessee Succeeds” program.

The state standards to come begin with a federal fact of life from the Every Student Succeeds Act – known as ESSA in education shorthand – which recently was signed into law.

ESSA’s goal is less federal control tied to federal funding and more state and local setting of specific standards.

ESSA requires, in Tennessee’s case, that a school finding its way into the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide in terms of student achievement cannot be taken over by the Tennessee Achievement School District automatically, as is currently the case.

A school that is new to the “Priority” school list, as it’s called in Tennessee, cannot be taken over by the ASD under federal law. The local school district has to be given up to four years to turn the failing school around.

The rest of Tennessee’s plan, which it took to the public in December for input, is of the state’s making.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration intends to provide some level of federal funding for every failing school in the bottom 5 percent instead of just those schools in either the ASD or the Innovation Zone, the SCS counterpart to the ASD which does not involve using charter operators.

“We have some flexibility in our title funding around school improvement,” McQueen said last month after the town hall meeting on Tennessee Succeeds at Douglass High School. “Our current intent and what we have in our plan is that every school identified in the Priority school list would get some funding. That means that funding has to be used for whatever the plan is that you come up with for whatever track you are on.”

The state tracks are a more specific status of where a school is in its intervention.

The state would still run the student achievement and growth numbers for all schools every three years to determine which schools are in the bottom 5 percent. But during the three years, there would be “proof points” to monitor progress from one shuffle of the list to another.

“It’s about what growth are you showing, regardless of the intervention that you have received,” she said. “You want the district to actually create an intervention that is successful in growing schools. But if there are some issues there that we are seeing or those schools aren’t growing or historically these schools have just not shown growth, then we have to think about a different plan.”

The SCS advisory group also is looking at a better way for the school system to judge the performance of charter schools that the SCS board has approved. And Hopson’s position as well as that of several school board members is that if a school continues to fail with a charter operator, the school system should be able to act and do so rapidly.

Hopson has compared the process of authorizing charters and monitoring their progress as “the Wild West,” with SCS relying on guesses about charter school attendance from operators that can be on target or not even close. Those guesses determine how much in state funding the school system passes through to the charter.

In 2016, the school system denied Green Dot Public Schools’ charter application for a fifth school in Memphis. Green Dot operates charter schools both inside and outside the ASD.

The school board based its decision on a recommendation from Hopson and his staff that included Green Dot’s performance in its four existing schools, concluding there wasn’t enough of a successful track record for Green Dot to expand further.

Green Dot appealed to the state, and the Tennessee Board of Education approved its amended application. But the SCS board did not reconsider its rejection, which makes Green Dot the first charter to be overseen by the state outside of the ASD, whose superintendent is appointed by the governor.

In the Tennessee Succeeds framework, McQueen said, a charter operator in the ASD who isn’t making the grade in the opinion of state leaders would likely be replaced with another charter operator selected by the ASD, which is the current model.

“The first chance would be to change the operator,” she said when asked specifically about a low-performing charter in the ASD. “You would have an opportunity for that school to change operators and to give them like we would with our district strategy some time with proof points for that improvement.”