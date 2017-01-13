VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Cohen Announces $400,000 Grant for Clayborn Temple

The National Park Service awarded the city’s Housing and Community Development Division a $400,000 grant Thursday, Jan. 12, for the preservation of Clayborn Temple.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said the grant that the city applied for and he endorsed is one of 39 similar projects to receive the federal funding. The grant comes from the African-American Civil Rights Grant Program of the park service. The grants are to highlight sites from the civil rights movement and the African-American experience.

The AME church on Hernando Street south of FedExForum began as a Presbyterian church in the 19th century. It was sold last year to Frank Smith and Rob Thompson for use by Downtown Church as that congregation moved out of Central Station, which is being renovated as a hotel.

Clayborn Temple had been fenced off and boarded up for 18 years.

Smith and Thompson led and coordinated around $100,000 worth of basic improvements to the church to open it for pre-vitalization events last summer. Those events precede a fuller renovation of the church they are organizing for uses and events beyond the worship services of Downtown Church.

During the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, Clayborn Temple was a rallying and gathering point for marches and protests. The church was the starting point for most of the major marches of the 1968 sanitation workers’ strikes that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis.

Smith and Thompson hope to have the church fully renovated in time for the 50th anniversary of the strike and King’s assassination in 2018.

“Clayborn Temple has held a prominent role in our city’s and nation’s history,” Cohen said in a written statement. “Like the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple is a phoenix rising from the ashes and part of the Memphis civil rights legacy and trail, which will educate visitors for years to come.”

– Bill Dries

Tigers Lose 81-71 at Tulsa, Go to .500 in Conference Play

Forward Dedric Lawson scored 26 points and guard Jeremiah Martin scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Memphis lost 81-71 at Tulsa on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Memphis fell to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa improved to 8-7 and 2-1.

The Tigers shot a higher percentage from the floor (45.6 percent to 35.3 percent), but the Golden Hurricane grabbed 41 rebounds to the Tigers’ 29.

Memphis had just eight assists to 14 turnovers and again struggled at the free-throw line, making just 13 of 23 for 56.5 percent.

Tulsa’s bench outscored the Tigers’ bench 26-7.

The game was tied at 69-69 with 2:32 left to play, but Tulsa closed on a 12-2 run.

The Tigers are back in action at FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a 5 p.m. game vs. South Florida.

– Don Wade

Saint Francis Continues Free Heart-Age Screening Program

Saint Francis Healthcare is continuing its free community heart-age screening program, with a slate of upcoming screenings to be held at the organization’s Memphis and Bartlett hospitals.

Provided free to the public, the screenings will help participants determine their risk for heart disease by identifying their heart age. Heart age is a number that measures your cardiac risk level. It is based on your blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides.

Screenings will be held monthly with the location alternating between the campuses of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett.

The 2017 screening dates are:

• Thursday, Jan. 12: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

• Friday, Feb. 10: Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

• Tuesday, Feb. 14: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

• Thursday, March 9: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

• Friday, April 7: Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

• Thursday, April 13: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

• Thursday, May 11: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

• Friday, June 9: Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

• Thursday, June 15: Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

Saint Francis provided free screenings to more than 1,600 people last year.

– Andy Meek

Christ Community Health Names New Chief Executive

Christ Community Health Services has tapped Shantelle Leatherwood as its new CEO.

Leatherwood was the organization’s CAO who managed compliance for federal, state and local regulations, acted as the liaison with the Bureau of Primary Care, and oversaw quality improvement and population health.

She’s served at CCHS since 1999. Among other things, during that time she has helped CCHS obtain more than $23 million in federal grants and played a significant role in expanding CCHS’ network of clinics from three to eight.

Focus areas for Leatherwood in 2017 include guiding the organization in achieving TennCare’s patient-centered medical home program requirements and scoring a 100 percent in the fall on its Health Resources and Services Administration qualified center visit.

– Andy Meek

FedEx and Walgreens Announce New Partnership

FedEx Corp. and Walgreen Co., two of the largest companies in their industries, announced a new partnership that will provide access to FedEx drop-off and pickup services at thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide.

As a result of the new alliance, customers will be able to drop off and pick up their FedEx shipments and handle multiple tasks in one store visit.

An initial, small-scale rollout of the program is scheduled for the spring of 2017, with more locations to be added as the year progresses. By 2018, the two companies expect services to be available in nearly 8,000 Walgreens nationwide.

“Walgreens, with its strong focus on customer care, is the perfect retailer to help us continue to meet the growing demand for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options, and our research has shown that customers rank pharmacies as a preferred location for accessing their ecommerce shipments,” Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer said in a statement.

– Patrick Lantrip

Alexander Proposes Expansion of Shiloh

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has proposed an expansion of Shiloh National Military Park to include three other Civil War battlefields in West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

Alexander’s bill would also designate Parker’s Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System. That Civil War site between Nashville and Memphis, in Henderson County, is a state-owned park.

The sites Alexander would add to Shiloh’s boundaries are Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers and Russell House.

Davis Bridge is a bridge across the Hatchie River in Hardeman County near Pocahontas.

Fallen Timbers was the closing skirmish of the Battle of Shiloh on land west of the national military park.

The Russell House is located on the Tennessee-Mississippi state line.

The U.S. Interior Department backed a bill in 2014 that would have added those three sites from the siege and battle of Corinth to Shiloh, and made the Parker’s Crossroads an affiliate site.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is the sponsor of the House version of the current legislation.

– Bill Dries