Strickland: Core Services Strategy Sustaining Momentum

VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said his core services or “brilliant at the basics” strategy is working a year into his four-year term of office. But he told the Memphis Kiwanis Club Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the strategy will take some time and patience toward what he termed a “renaissance.”

“We must provide better core services. … We’ve got to do that so that all the great things going on in Memphis grow and grow,” he told the group of 100 at the University Club. “Why for the last 50 years have we lost population each and every year? Something is missing. It’s my theory that city government is not delivering core basic services to you as the public. If we do that, then you, the private sector, can grow your businesses and hire more people and bring people to the city. We will continue the momentum we have.”

As proof, he cites his administration’s successful attempt in its first year to get ServiceMaster to settle on a Downtown location for the site of its new headquarters.

“What they wanted from us was not a cash payment. They wanted investment in infrastructures – sewers and streets,” Strickland said, adding the same was true of developers of a proposed and still-tentative convention center hotel whose initial pitch was a hotel they would operate but that would be built and owned by the city.

“I’m not in the hotel business. I’m in the police business, the paving business, the fire business,” he recalled telling the leader of the Denver group. “And they came right around and said, ‘We are still interested in coming to Memphis.’ … To me, it’s a winning strategy for growth. I think it’s already proven to be a success in just our first year in office.”

In the case of ServiceMaster, Strickland said, the executives who made the decision were not Memphis natives. ServiceMaster CEO Robert Gillette said last year that his decision wasn’t based on loyalty to the city but on objective factors.

“They looked at all of the cities extraordinarily objectively,” Strickland said. “Sometimes I wish Memphians would look at their city objectively. … I think we’ve got to be equal parts optimistic but also clear-eyed about our challenges. We can’t be 100 percent one way or the other.”

When Strickland was asked Wednesday about former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong’s call this week for a return of city benefits to police officers, Strickland replied, “Without a huge property tax increase that can’t happen.” Those benefits were cut during former Mayor A C Wharton’s administration, while Armstrong was police director and Strickland was a Memphis City Council member.

Strickland also said the city has given police and firefighters two pay raises in a year, resumed promotions and brought back the city’s health insurance subsidy for pre-65 retirees.

“This is the first of many steps we will do to better compensate them,” he added.

Strickland’s effort to increase the size of the police force to 2,400 from its current level of a little less than 2,000 has been mainly about graduating new police academy classes and retaining current police officers. But he also said the city is preparing to begin more aggressively recruiting experienced police officers from other cities.

“We should do that, and we are preparing to do a better job at that,” he said of the recruitment effort in other cities. “I think the city has traditionally done some of that, but not a whole lot.”