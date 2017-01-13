VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Rays of Wisdom Saving More – Can It Be Done? By Ray and Dana Brandon

Ray’s Take When you’re busy focusing on living your life, it’s easy to fall into spending habits that aren’t exactly consistent with your long-term goals. Marketing departments hire some very smart people who can get you to buy things that you didn’t even know you wanted!

A full review of your financial plan is something that you should schedule every year. And part of your annual financial planning should always be figuring out if you are on track for your priorities. If you’re not, it’s time to see whether there are places in your life where you could save more money than you were able to save over the past 12 months.

Apply those savings to your retirement or college fund, use them to pay down existing debt, or put them into an emergency fund. Your plan should also include identifying ways you may be able to save even more in coming years.

Check out the current mortgage rate to see if it’s in your best interest to refinance. And, if it is, redirect the savings into your new plan. The same applies to other debts. Review your car and homeowners insurance. Simply getting alternate bids may be enough. Are you over-insured? Cable/satellite bills are usually an easy target. If you’re well on your way to being self-insured through retirement investments, life insurance should be reviewed for both need and cost.

Reviewing your utility usage can lead to simple changes that add up over time. If you love technology, check out Google and Apple Home apps, but you don’t have to be an expert to adjust your thermostat a few degrees and change a few light bulbs. Avoid the “it just doesn’t make that big a difference” mentality.

An honest accounting of where your money goes can lead to positive results, and a few small changes could mean substantial savings down the road. You can save money without turning yourself into a miser.

Dana’s Take The world we live in has become one of credit cards, internet banking and online shopping. And because of this, kids rarely see people buying anything with physical money like notes and coins.

Not seeing money used for buying and bill paying makes it harder for kids to get their heads around what things cost. They might see this invisible money as an unlimited resource rather than actual money coming into and out of their parent’s bank accounts.

Talk to your kids about expenses to help make this invisible money real. When you use a debit or credit card to buy something, make sure they understand that there has to be real funds out there somewhere, in your name, in order for the purchase to take place. That way they’ll have a more realistic view of money and how it works.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.