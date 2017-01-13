Ossei-Anto Lifts Up Memphis Kids

VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Theo Ossei-Anto knew he wanted to make a difference in education – but he says coming to Memphis was an unexpected adventure.

“It’s an amazing place,” he reflects. “I have learned so much about teaching here. I love my kids and have become very committed to them.”

Ossei-Anto was born in Ghana, West Africa, and grew up in Buffalo, New York. Today he is assistant principal at KIPP Memphis Academy Middle, a charter school in North Memphis.

“Memphis is a hotbed of education reform,” he says. “That spirit of innovation and experimentation is what keeps me coming back. I’m always asking myself, ‘What can I do to make North Memphis a stronger place in 15 years?’”

Ossei-Anto attended Catholic schools in Buffalo before continuing his education at the University of Notre Dame. That’s where he developed his passion for service.

“Notre Dame encouraged us to advance our careers – but also to cultivate a love for humanity and to serve the world around us,” Ossei-Anto says.

At first, he sharpened that service focus by working with the local homeless community. Then he heard about Teach for America, a nonprofit that sends recent college grads to teach in under-resourced public schools around the country. He was accepted into the program and placed at Promise Academy Charter School in Memphis, where he taught for three years.

Then came an exciting opportunity to help found KIPP Memphis Academy Middle.

“I was really excited,” he recalls. “I wanted to build a place where we could concentrate on calm, focus and consistency. More importantly, I wanted to make sure my elementary school kids had a quality option when it was time for middle school.”

After teaching in the new charter school for two years, Ossei-Anto became dean of culture and then assistant principal, a role he has held for two years. Now he’s anticipating a special milestone: Ten of the students from his original first-grade class at Promise Academy will graduate from eighth grade at KIPP Memphis Academy Middle.

Over the course of those eight years, Ossei-Anto has observed some significant changes, but he says the biggest involve his students’ ability to read.

“We’ve seen the greatest successes with students who are two, three or four years behind grade level,” he observes. “Through hard work with reading teachers and the special education department, we’ve been able to get our kids almost entirely caught up.”

Much has changed for Ossei-Anto since he graduated from Notre Dame, but perhaps the biggest shift has occurred in his perspective on education. As a first-year teacher, his primary concern was making sure his students left his classroom having learned something. Now his focus is on continuity – making sure his students have a continuous and viable 12-year path to success.

“I love to root for the underdog,” he says. “In the eight years I’ve been here, I’ve watched Memphis grow. I’ve seen the pride we all take in our city. I respect that, and I think people around the country are starting to respect it too.”

