VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Mississippi Electric Rates Rise With Natural Gas Prices

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Customers of Mississippi's two private electric utilities will see higher bills in February as they pass through rebounding natural gas costs.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Thursday to approve higher fuel costs for both Entergy Mississippi and Mississippi Power Co.

Residential customers of Entergy who use 1,000 kilowatt hours monthly will see bills rise by $7 to $99.28.

Typical residential bills for Mississippi Power Co. customers will rise $6.45 per month to about $131.

Mississippi regulators typically look at fuel cost projections at the beginning of each year, making estimates for the upcoming year and adjusting rates to account for missed estimates from the previous year. In 2016, falling natural gas prices meant rate cuts at both private utilities.

Entergy has 445,000 customers, while Mississippi Power has 186,000 customers.

