CBU’s Mike Nienaber Enjoys the Wins, Survives the Losses

Mike Nienaber has won a lot of college basketball games. Recently, he bagged No. 300 as the coach at Christian Brothers University. Before that, he won 242 games for Bethel College in McKenzie, Tenn.

So on this particular Tuesday, he might be sitting in his office thinking about all those times the scoreboard and the stars aligned. Or maybe indulging himself with fond memories of CBU’s Elite Eight trip a few years back, appreciating the successes that can’t be taken away.

After his latest milestone victory, he’d be more than entitled.

But the reality is his team is on a three-game losing streak. And his mind is twisting and turning over tweaks he might make to the lineup and various players’ roles. He also is still second-guessing substitutions he did make, or didn’t make, in the last road loss.

Yet he’s not one of those coaches entrapped by his own insular world. Less than 24 hours earlier, Alabama football coach Nick Saban watched as his team lost out on a national championship when Clemson scored a touchdown with one second left in the game. Now, Saban makes more money in two weeks – maybe one week – than Nienaber earns all year. Saban is revered in his sport to the point that his shadow and that of Bear Bryant are about the same size.

“I’ve talked to a lot of older coaches,” said Nienaber, who is 61, or four years younger than Saban, “and I think the older you get, it gets to where the losses hurt about 10 times worse than the wins feel good. You can see it when you’re watching the big-time stuff. Alabama, you’re looking at a guy that’s won five national championships. He’s not in a good place right now. Because it’s right there, right there within your grasp. He was a play away.”

Perhaps it seems odd that a Division II basketball coach can so easily feel empathy for Saban. But it makes sense when you understand what intrigued Nienaber about coaching in the first place.

He was a player at Mississippi College and through two winning seasons his plan after graduation was to become a high school history teacher and leave basketball behind. In his junior season the team wasn’t very good, which was also why he got to play more, and he found himself captivated by the chess moves his coach, Doug Hines, was making.

“Maybe it shows the kind of demented person I am, but that was the year I decided this is what I wanted to do,” Nienaber said. “Because I felt like our coach that year did his best job of coaching any of the four years I played for him. Our talent was down. What he did to prepare for games and to try and stay in games, he did an unbelievable job.”

EVERY WIN COUNTS

CBU forward Adam Dieball, who is one of four starters from Nienaber’s hometown of Cincinnati, liked what he saw when he came for his official visit and walked in on a practice. Nienaber was yelling, but it wasn’t just for the sake of hearing his own voice.

Dieball, a 6-8 sophomore and the team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, says even through the sometimes colorful language that accompanied the yelling, it was clear Nienaber, like former University of Memphis and current Kentucky coach John Calipari, was shouting with purpose and reason.

“He always says if he’s yelling at you, it’s a good thing,” Dieball said. “Because he’s not gonna yell at somebody he doesn’t think he needs to spend the time on. He’s going to yell at somebody he thinks he can make better. Which is also true of Coach Cal.

“First time it happens to you, he’ll come up and say, `Don’t take it personal.’ He’s really good at not getting in guys’ heads. Some coaches will try to play mind games. He’ll tell you straightforward what he wants and how you can help the team.”

For the last decade what Nienaber has wanted is precision when running the Princeton style motion offense. Guard Jeff Larkin, CBU’s leading scorer and a graduate of La Salle High School in Cincinnati – Nienaber’s alma mater – says his coach’s climb toward 600 career wins isn’t surprising.

“I can see how he’s got all these wins,” Larkin said, “because most of the players trust him.”

Still, the win that endures in local legend didn’t technically count. When the Buccaneers beat a Josh Pastner team in an exhibition game before the 2014-15 season, it became a talking point for the rest of the Tigers’ disappointing year. But several things are overlooked. First, the game never happens if not for Calipari.

“I love Cal,” Nienaber said. “Cal’s the one that started this for us. That was all him. Then when the money went through the roof, compared to what any other Division 2 was getting to play that game, that was Cal.”

Nienaber also had a good relationship with Pastner. He felt bad for what the loss did to him, and he says Pastner was genuinely happy for him and CBU even though the young coach was taking a lot of arrows. But understandably, the Tigers didn’t play CBU in 2015. They played again this year, the first under Tubby Smith, and Nienaber is hopeful the series can continue at least on an every-other-year basis.

“That Memphis win was special,” Nienaber said. “It’ll be a good memory I will always have. But I would trade that for (a win) last night at Huntsville and wouldn’t give it a second thought.”

He paused, then added, “I may not feel that way when I’m retired.”

IN THE RIGHT PLACE

He might have chased a Division I assistant job or taken the Division III head coaching opportunity back home in Cincinnati several years ago. He didn’t and never regretted it.

“This has been a great fit,” said Nienaber, now in his 18th season at CBU.

At 61, he is at that age when coaches start wondering about when to stop. A few years ago, he says he looked at the financial projections in retirement. His weight had reached such an unhealthy level he couldn’t stay on his feet in practice.

In the last year, he has dropped 75 pounds. He’s eating better. Jogging. And again looking at Nov. 1, the start of basketball practice, as the sacred date it has always been.

“The idea of it being Nov. 1 and I’m sitting back in Cincinnati and not having a team, I don’t think I’m gonna be happy like that,” he said. “I’m gonna do it as long as I’m healthy. With this young team, there’s no thought of (retiring).”

The Bucs were 8-6 and 5-3 in the Gulf South Conference heading into a home game on Thursday, Jan. 12. There are promising recruits they are in on and he can imagine another good run, mixing Memphis-area players – this year’s roster has three – and those from Cincinnati and elsewhere to form the core of another Elite Eight team.

But because he has been at it so long – “it’s survival, that’s what it’s about,” he said – the losses land heavier on him, too. He gets home after a defeat, especially a close one, and his wife, his mother and anybody else in the house – even the dogs – know to give him a little room and a little time.

He has come to regard the worst part of his job and the best part as the same: Nobody cares, at least not enough to dress him down on sports talk radio when in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This anonymity is more blessing than curse. Everything pure about the game, the relationships with players and the shared memories, he’s got all of that.

Public criticism of his salary, substitution patterns or pet phrases used in press conferences after tough losses? None of that exists.

A couple of years ago, Sports56 started carrying CBU home games on the radio, which has been good for the program. One time last year a local high school coach told Nienaber that he’d been listening to a game while driving home from a Grizzlies or Tigers game. Dieball hit a basket late to force overtime just as the high school coach pulled into the driveway.

“He said, ‘How’d it turn out?’” Nienaber said, starting to laugh. “He didn’t stay in the car and listen or go inside and listen to the end of the game. He listened going home. The game’s going into overtime and he shut it off.

“We won and he was genuinely glad that we won, but it definitely keeps you grounded,” Nienaber said. “You know who you are, where you are.

“It beats working for a living.”