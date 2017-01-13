Harwell Challenger Matlock Replaced as Transportation Chair

VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state lawmaker who tried to unseat Republican Beth Harwell as speaker of the House has been removed from his position as chairman of the Transportation Committee.

Harwell defeated Rep. Jimmy Matlock of Lenoir City for the GOP nomination for speaker on a 40-30 vote in November and was unanimously elected to a fourth term in charge of the chamber this week.

Harwell on Thursday named Republican Rep. Barry Doss of Lawrenceville as the new chairman of the transportation panel that will likely play a key role in the debate over Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to boost road funding this year.

The state Senate also has a new transportation chairman. Paul Bailey of Sparta succeeds Jim Tracy of Shelbyville, who was named Senate speaker pro tempore.

