Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Harwell Challenger Matlock Replaced as Transportation Chair

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state lawmaker who tried to unseat Republican Beth Harwell as speaker of the House has been removed from his position as chairman of the Transportation Committee.

Harwell defeated Rep. Jimmy Matlock of Lenoir City for the GOP nomination for speaker on a 40-30 vote in November and was unanimously elected to a fourth term in charge of the chamber this week.

Harwell on Thursday named Republican Rep. Barry Doss of Lawrenceville as the new chairman of the transportation panel that will likely play a key role in the debate over Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to boost road funding this year.

The state Senate also has a new transportation chairman. Paul Bailey of Sparta succeeds Jim Tracy of Shelbyville, who was named Senate speaker pro tempore.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 69 254 673
MORTGAGES 92 367 846
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 150 550 1,154
BANKRUPTCIES 57 220 454
BUSINESS LICENSES 23 87 193
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 38 150 443
MARRIAGE LICENSES 11 41 119

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.