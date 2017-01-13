VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Volunteer 4 Memphis, a four-day service project hosted by Volunteer Memphis and United Way of the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16. The schedule includes Youth & Education Friday, Family & Friends Saturday, Service Sunday and Clean Up Monday. Visit volunteermemphis.org for volunteer ideas and opportunities for each day.

University of Memphis Campus School will hold an informational meeting for prospective parents for the 2017-18 academic year Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Univeristy Center Theater, 499 University St. The session will include information on the school and enrollment procedures, Q&A session and a tour. Registration will be held Jan. 23-26. Visit campusschool.org or call 901-678-2285 for details.

Just City will present Hear Justice: A Just City Benefit Concert Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. Performers include PreauXX, Cameron Bethany, a Weirdo from Memphis and Kid Maestro. Tickets are $15 in advance (justcity.brownpapertickets.com) or $20 at the door; all proceeds benefit Just City’s year-round service, advocacy and reform programs.

Pink Palace Museum will present the third annual Science of Beer Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the museum, 3050 Central Ave. Taste an extensive selection of beers from local professional and home brewers, learn about that beer with lectures and activities, play games and more. Cost is $40 for members, $45 for nonmembers and $20 for designated drivers; VIP tickets also available. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com or call 901-636-2362.

Allied Universal will hold a professional security personnel hiring event Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6363 Poplar Ave., suite 300. The company is hiring new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers. Visit aus.com/careers/southeast-hiring-events for details and minimum job requirements.

Memphis Animal Services and the Downtown Memphis Commission will host Personal Trainers & Running Buddies, a dog adoption event, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 S. Main St. MAS will have 10 to 15 dogs available that would be an excellent fit for people with an active lifestyle. Adoptions at the event will be $35, cash only. For details, visit memphisanimalservices.com or call 901-636-1416.