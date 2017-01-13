Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Dave & Buster's To Open In Cordova

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 5:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter

The popular restaurant/sports bar/adult arcade, Dave & Buster’s will join the likes of Ikea, Nordstrom Rack and Trader Joe’s on the list popular franchises opening up first-time locations in the Bluff City.

Dave & Buster's will become the entertainment anchor of The Commons of Wolfcreek when they move into a 43,500-square-foot location that was formerly occupied by a Sports Authority, according Brixmor Property Group spokesperson Kristen Moore.

The Dallas-based restaurant, which is part adult-oriented arcade and part restaurant, is expected to open in fourth quarter of 2017.

The Commons of Wolfcreek, which sits across Germantown Parkway from the Wolfchase Galleria, also houses many other notable tenants, including Home Depot, Target, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx and Best Buy.

In addition to the Commons of Wolfcreek, Brixmor owns and operates more than 500 commercial properties across 38 states, including 13 other properties in the state of Tennessee.

Dave & Buster’s meanwhile, has more than 90 locations nationwide, with Nashville being the only other locale in the Volunteer State.

