VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

State Systems Makes Its Fifth Acquisition in 2 Years

Memphis-based total protection company State Systems Inc. has acquired Community Fire Safety Systems in Thompson's Station, Tennessee, marking the company’s fifth acquisition in less than two years and the second in Middle Tennessee.

Community Fire Safety Systems supplies more than 450 customers with fire prevention and suppression equipment. Its founders, Gary and Linda Stoneburner, are retiring after 30 years in business.

“Acquiring Community Fire Safety Services multiplies our client volume in Middle Tennessee and greatly increases our presence in the area,” State Systems CEO Bob McBride said in a statement.

Community Fire Safety Services’ customers will transition to and be serviced by State Systems’ office in Columbia, Tennessee.

Since 2015, State Systems has expanded through acquisitions in North Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Middle Tennessee. Those acquisitions have added 65 employees and increased its client roster by 20 percent.

– Daily News staff

Memphis Awards $55K In Crime-Fighting Grants

Most of the 23 neighborhood groups getting city grants totaling $55,000 want them for some form of surveillance cameras in their neighborhoods.

The grants announced by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings Monday, Jan. 9, are administered by Memphis Area Neighborhood Watch and funded by the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Fund. The fund was created from revenues generated by the city’s red light cameras.

Of the 23 neighborhood group projects awarded grants, 16 are for surveillance or motion-activated cameras, from the French Fort Historic Neighborhood Association to the Valleywood Homeowners Association to Brighter Day Ministries Church. The church’s grant also includes funding for a youth crime prevention program.

A grant awarded to The Heights Community Development Association is for a neighborhood clean-up in several areas covered by the association.

The Crime Prevention Fund has awarded $239,694 to 100 community groups since 2014.

– Bill Dries

City Offices to Close For King Holiday

All divisions of city government, except police and fire services, will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That includes libraries, community centers and aquatic centers. City solid waste collections and Inland Waste garbage and recycling collections for Monday customers will move to Tuesday.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority, meanwhile, will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Monday holiday.

The schedule is for all fixed-route bus and MATAplus service as well as the rubber-tired trolley buses Downtown. The Madison line of the trolley will not operate on the holiday.

MATA’s administrative offices and transit center customer service counters will also be closed. The automated customer information line (901-274-MATA) will be available, but live operator calls will not be answered.

– Bill Dries

WestTNHBA Donates To Hickory Withe Association

The West Tennessee Home Builders Association hosted its 2016 VESTA Home Show in Fayette County and chose the Hickory Withe Community Association as the official charity partner to receive a $10,500 donation.

Funds raised from VESTA ticket sales will support community groups and needs in Hickory Withe throughout 2017.

“It was a joy to extend our hospitality to those from all over the Mid-South and show them part of our growing community during VESTA 2016,” said Bob Munns, president of the Hickory Withe Community Association. “As we reinvest this money into the community, we look forward to all of the good it will do.”

Purple-shirted volunteers from the Hickory Withe Community Association helped welcome guests and collect tickets at the VESTA Home Show in Ainsley Manor.

– Daily News staff

Volunteer Memphis Hosting MLK Days of Service

Volunteer Memphis, in partnership with United Way of the Mid-South, is preparing to hold its inaugural MLK Days of Service, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The four-day initiative is scheduled for Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16, with a different theme each day:

• Friday, Jan. 13 – Youth and Education: Read to classrooms, host a field day, work in an after-school program or work with Volunteer Memphis on a related initiative.

• Saturday, Jan. 14 – Family and Friends Day: Special projects will be available for volunteers of all ages.

• Sunday, Jan. 15 – Service on Sunday: Work with places of worship to serve the needs of others.

• Monday, Jan. 16 – Clean Up Monday: Volunteer Memphis, Memphis City Beautiful and Clean Memphis will host a citywide project to clean up the community.

A kickoff event will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave.

Individuals and teams interested in volunteering can browse more than 50 opportunities at volunteer4memphis.org or can create a DIY volunteer opportunity. Anyone who participates is encouraged to share their efforts on social media, using #volunteer4memphis.

In addition, local public library branches will be accepting nonperishable food donations for Mid-South Food Bank and school supplies for Teacher Toolbox all four days.

– Daily News staff

Tenn. Streamlines System To Fight Human Trafficking

In honor of National Human Trafficking Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Tennessee has announced a streamlined, statewide collaboration enforced by Gov. Bill Haslam’s office, local law enforcement and four regional nongovernmental organizations to fight human trafficking.

The Tennessee Anti-Slavery Alliance is meant to ensure quality protective services are provided statewide to local human trafficking victims in the most effective and efficient way possible. The effort is a direct answer to the call for a help response system for trafficking survivors, in coordination with Haslam’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Services Coordination and Delivery Plan.

The plan is also a statewide response to increased dedication to ending human trafficking in Tennessee.

The alliance consists of four nonprofits dedicated to and experienced in supporting the identification and recovery of human trafficking victims. They manage all human trafficking referrals in their designated region, while providing on-the-ground comprehensive, specialized support for victims and their families.

The groups also help law enforcement agencies in sting operations, ensuring victims receive medical and mental health support, safe housing, healing within survivor communities, substance abuse recovery, legal services, legislative support and job training, among other services.

– Andy Meek