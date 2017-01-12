VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

Regulators: Gasoline Pipe Leak Didn't Reach Tennessee River The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee environmental officials say the gasoline that leaked from a pipeline in Chattanooga has not reached the nearby Tennessee River.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation spokesman Eric Ward also said that the gasoline supply in Nashville, which the Colonial Pipeline feeds, is near capacity.

Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker says the Chattanooga Fire Department was notified of a gasoline smell near its pipeline Saturday. The company found a sheen on Shoal Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.

Baker says the gasoline line remained shut down Tuesday as the company narrowed the suspected leak site to a small pipe section that includes the creek. A protective boom was placed on the creek.

The company initially estimated 630 gallons of gasoline spilled. Baker said it was likely less.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.