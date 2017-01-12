Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

Regulators: Gasoline Pipe Leak Didn't Reach Tennessee River

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee environmental officials say the gasoline that leaked from a pipeline in Chattanooga has not reached the nearby Tennessee River.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation spokesman Eric Ward also said that the gasoline supply in Nashville, which the Colonial Pipeline feeds, is near capacity.

Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker says the Chattanooga Fire Department was notified of a gasoline smell near its pipeline Saturday. The company found a sheen on Shoal Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.

Baker says the gasoline line remained shut down Tuesday as the company narrowed the suspected leak site to a small pipe section that includes the creek. A protective boom was placed on the creek.

The company initially estimated 630 gallons of gasoline spilled. Baker said it was likely less.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 76 185 604
MORTGAGES 111 275 754
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 154 400 1,004
BANKRUPTCIES 65 163 397
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 64 170
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 58 112 405
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 30 108

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.