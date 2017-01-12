Rallings Finds Voice on Violent Crime

VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

Michael Rallings is just about at the one-year mark in his tenure as Memphis Police director and he has found his voice.

Much of what Rallings is saying a year into the job is about the city’s problem with violent crime, homicides in particular.

Rallings said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he plans to change the way his department tallies murders after a record-setting year for the city’s homicide count at 228. Rallings told a group of 100 at the Memphis Rotary Club that he also plans to change the way gang-related crimes are counted.

The gang-related crimes are higher than reflected in statistics for 2016, he said, and the count of homicides shows there were fewer murders than the final number reflects.

“In Memphis, we count every single homicide, meaning that our justifiables are in that number, viable fetus is in that number. Our negligent homicides are in that number. Sometimes an old homicide is wrapped in that number,” Rallings said. “It’s very confusing. … We’re going to have to change that system.”

Rallings conceded he is likely to be criticized for “cooking the books.”

“I’m going to do it and take the heat for it because it has to be done,” he said.

With those numbers taken out of the 2016 count, Rallings said the city was off the homicide record set in 1993.

“Yes, we came in high. But when you look at where we ended up at, folks we really weren’t that high,” he said of the justifiable homicides alone. ”We’re probably only about six homicides above 1993.”

With the justifiable homicides and other categories taken out, Rallings puts the 2016 murder count in the city at 195 instead of 228.

“That is nothing to brag about,” he was quick to add. He called for a broader view of the violence than a problem that relies heavily on police to solve or explain by the numbers.

“Most of our opinions are really anecdotal. Nobody has really grabbed and studied homicides in Memphis,” Rallings said in a challenge to local higher education. “Every single college in Memphis that has a criminal justice program or a social science program should be taking on this challenge. If you aren’t, you’re not serious about the state of murder in Memphis, Tennessee. That is your challenge because it is not just a law enforcement crisis, it is a health crisis.”

The idea that violence is a health issue was championed by A C Wharton during his tenure as mayor.

The counting of all homicides as the tally of murders dates back to Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin in 2006. He and law enforcement and criminal justice system leaders settled on a uniform method for counting crimes on a monthly basis and tracking progress or lack of progress monthly and annually.

Depending on the law enforcement agency, crimes are counted differently and Godwin had taken some criticism at the time for excluding some homicides.

Rallings questioned statistics that suggest somewhere around 20 percent of the city’s homicides are gang-related. The percentage seemed low to Rallings, who summarized the causes of the homicides as “gangs, guns, drugs and domestic violence.”

“Most of the time, the only place where gang members really ‘fess up and say who they really are is when they’re booked into 201 Poplar because they don’t want to get up in a pod with the wrong gang,” he said.

Rallings said the problem of violent crime isn’t new to Memphis and can’t be solved just by police.

“If your son or daughter is in a gang, selling drugs, toting pistols, committing robberies, it’s like you are going to the doctor and he says, ‘Your blood pressure’s high, you’re overweight, you’ve got too much stress, your cholesterol’s off the charts and your heart misses a beat every two minutes,’” he said of what he tells mothers of gang members. “Guess what folks, you are not going to live long like that.”

He also urged parents to intervene with children who post images of themselves with guns, money and drugs on social media.

“Where do you think that’s going to end?” he asked. “It’s going to end in the jail or in the graveyard.”

He also said gun owners shouldn’t leave their guns in their cars where they are frequently stolen. Instead he recommended either leaving guns at home or getting a permit to carry the gun.

Former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong introduced Rallings and at the end of a question-and-answer session urged the audience to support Rallings during city budget hearings in the spring.

“There is power in numbers,” he said of the budget process in which the Memphis City Council reviews each division’s budget. “He shouldn’t have to stand there and feel like he’s the loneliest man in the city.”

Armstrong said Rallings will need more funding to hire more police officers, a task that Armstrong said is more difficult with recent cuts in city employee benefits.

“Over the last five years, every single benefit these officers have has been taken away from them,” Armstrong said. “Whether you know it or not, we have become the training ground for law enforcement all over the country.”

The comment is the first Armstrong has made on the benefits cuts since leaving the police director’s post.

Armstrong noted that when he became police director in 2010 the police force was at more than the 2,400 goal for the size of the force and that now it is below 2,000.